ROME
Gold: Paratore to vie with Westwood, Rai at Scottish

ROME
'Sisters' added to 'brothers' in Catholic prayer book

TARANTO
23 mafia arrests in Taranto

ROME
Italy to make 2 moon station modules

ROME
Italy bottom in OECD for tax competitiveness - Epicenter

ROME
Cops find 351 COVID violations in bars, eateries

ROME
Non-observed economy accounts for 11.9% of GDP - ISTAT

ROME
Pope tells faithful to respect COVID-prevention rules

ROME
EU must seek Brexit deal but not at all costs says Conte

ROME
COVID situation could get explosive - hospital official

ROME
Vatican: Becciu assistant arrested

BatL'incontro
Barletta, sicurezza nella BAT, vice ministro Mauri: «A breve avremo Questura ad Andria»

Potenzadati regionali
Coronavirus, in Basilicata curva contagi stabile (+9): altri 12 positivi sono pugliesi che hanno effettuato test nel Materano

Bariindagini dei CC
Palo del Colle, sparò in barberia forse dopo un diverbio: arrestato 26enne

Foggiaquesta mattina
Foggia, l'ultimo saluto al tabaccaio ucciso durante una rapina Il vescovo: «Chi sa parli»

Leccela decisione
Lecce, ordinanza del sindaco anti assembramenti: «Da oggi stop vendita alcool dalla ore 21 alle 6»

Homeoperazione «Impresa»
Taranto, maxi blitz contro la Sacra Corona Unita: 23 custodie cautelari e 27 indagati per mafia

MateraIl caso
Matera, ubriaco investe pedone e scappa: arrestato

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Cerano, sbarco di migranti all'alba, tra loro anche minori

i più letti

Coronavirus, in Puglia 180 nuovi casi, 92 nel Barese. Record di tamponi, 5588

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 14 ottobre 2020

Coronavirus, firmato nuovo Dpcm: stop feste private, chiusura bar alle 24

Il proprietario di Calzedonia e la cantautrice sposi a Monopoli

Covid e scuole, Emiliano: «Per evitare caos sui bus disallineare l'orario di inizio lezioni»

ROME

Non-observed economy accounts for 11.9% of GDP - ISTAT

Illegal economy up to 1.1% of GDP in 2018 says statistics agency

ROME, OCT 14 - ISTAT said Wednesday that the non-observed economy in Italy was worth 211 billion euros in 2018, or 11.9% of GDP. The national statistics agency said this was down by around three billion euros with respect to 2017, continuing a downward trend after the non-observed economy reached a peak of 13% of GDP in 2014. The non-observed economy regards activities that are illegal, underground, informal, or otherwise missed by the statistical system. ISTAT said the illegal economy was worth 19.2 billion euros, 1.1% of GDP, in 2018, an increase of around 342 million euros with respect to 2017. It said almost all of the increase in the illegal economy stemmed from the drugs market. (ANSA).

