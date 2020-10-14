Non-observed economy accounts for 11.9% of GDP - ISTAT

ROME, OCT 14 - ISTAT said Wednesday that the non-observed economy in Italy was worth 211 billion euros in 2018, or 11.9% of GDP. The national statistics agency said this was down by around three billion euros with respect to 2017, continuing a downward trend after the non-observed economy reached a peak of 13% of GDP in 2014. The non-observed economy regards activities that are illegal, underground, informal, or otherwise missed by the statistical system. ISTAT said the illegal economy was worth 19.2 billion euros, 1.1% of GDP, in 2018, an increase of around 342 million euros with respect to 2017. It said almost all of the increase in the illegal economy stemmed from the drugs market. (ANSA).