EU must seek Brexit deal but not at all costs says Conte

ROME, OCT 14 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday that the EU should seek to strike a deal with the United Kingdom on post-Brexit trade and other issues but not at all costs. "It is fundamental that member States maintain unity at the side of the European Commission and the Commission's negotiator," Conte told the Lower House as he reported to parliament before the October 15-16 EU summit. "There is not much time left and, for such a complex negotiation, it should be used wisely. "We prefer to seek a last-minute agreement rather than a no deal (situation) but not at all costs. "It must be a fair agreement". The premier also said that a big slice of the money Italy will get from the EU Recovery Fund will be used to boost women's participation on the labour market. "I take on the commitment contained in a resolution on female occupation by the ruling majority that was approved yesterday and I guarantee that a significant part of the Recovery Fund money will be devoted to this," Conte said. (ANSA).