ROME
EU must seek Brexit deal but not at all costs says Conte

 
ROME
COVID situation could get explosive - hospital official

 
ROME
Vatican: Becciu assistant arrested

 
ROME
COVID: almost 6,000 cases in a day, 41 dead

 
ROME
Govt imposes new COVID-19 restrictions

 
ASTI
Man, 50, confesses to killing mother, 90

 
ROME
COVID: Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive

 
ROME
Turin Mayor Chiara Appendino says she won't stand again

 
ROME
IMF ups Italy GDP forecast, -10.6% in 2020

 
ROME
Rugby: Italy's Varney tests positive for COVID-19

 
ROME
Hospitals 'won't hold up for over 2 mts if cases rise'

 

Bari, la giostra dei gol e la filosofia di Auteri

 

BariEmergenza contagi
Covid nel Barese, focolaio in Rsa Alberobello: niente lezioni agli studenti per 3 giorni
E a Gravina un'altra scuola chiusa

 
Foggiaquesta mattina
Foggia, l'ultimo saluto al tabaccaio ucciso durante una rapina
Il vescovo: «Chi sa parli»

 
Leccela decisione
Lecce, ordinanza del sindaco anti assembramenti: «Da oggi stop vendita alcool dalla ore 21 alle 6»

 
Homeoperazione «Impresa»
Taranto, maxi blitz contro la Sacra Corona Unita: 23 custodie cautelari e 27 indagati per mafia

 
PotenzaIl caso
Partoriente campana positiva al Covid: a Salerno non c'è posto, trasferita a Potenza

 
BatIl virus
A Trani insegnante positiva: chiusa scuola media. Riattivato ospedale Covid a Bisceglie

 
MateraIl caso
Matera, ubriaco investe pedone e scappa: arrestato

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Cerano, sbarco di migranti all'alba, tra loro anche minori

 

Coronavirus, in Puglia 180 nuovi casi, 92 nel Barese. Record di tamponi: 5588. Riattivato hospital a Bisceglie.
Lopalco: «Ospedali reggono»
Lopalco: «Ospedali reggono»

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 14 ottobre 2020

Coronavirus, firmato nuovo Dpcm: stop feste private, chiusura bar alle 24

Il proprietario di Calzedonia e la cantautrice sposi a Monopoli

Covid e scuole, Emiliano: «Per evitare caos sui bus disallineare l'orario di inizio lezioni»

ROME

Unity of member states at Commission's side fundamental-premier

EU must seek Brexit deal but not at all costs says Conte

ROME, OCT 14 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday that the EU should seek to strike a deal with the United Kingdom on post-Brexit trade and other issues but not at all costs. "It is fundamental that member States maintain unity at the side of the European Commission and the Commission's negotiator," Conte told the Lower House as he reported to parliament before the October 15-16 EU summit. "There is not much time left and, for such a complex negotiation, it should be used wisely. "We prefer to seek a last-minute agreement rather than a no deal (situation) but not at all costs. "It must be a fair agreement". The premier also said that a big slice of the money Italy will get from the EU Recovery Fund will be used to boost women's participation on the labour market. "I take on the commitment contained in a resolution on female occupation by the ruling majority that was approved yesterday and I guarantee that a significant part of the Recovery Fund money will be devoted to this," Conte said. (ANSA).

