COVID situation could get explosive - hospital official

ROME, OCT 14 - Emanuele Catena, the director of intensive care at Milan's Sacco hospital, said Wednesday that he is worried hospitals will not be able to cope if the upswing in COVID-19 cases in Italy continues. "There are elements of major concern," Catena told Sky TG24. "If this trend continues in the coming days and the coming weeks... this situation could potentially become highly explosive and alarming". (ANSA).