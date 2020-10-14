Vatican: Becciu assistant arrested

ROME, OCT 14 - Italian finance police have arrested an assistant to Cardinal Angelo Becciu, a senior Church figure who was recently forced to quit from the Vatican department in charge of sainthoods in relation to accusations of misappropriation. The assistant, Cecilia Marogna, was arrested in Milan under an international warrant issued by the Vatican. She is set to be extradited to the city State. Vatican investigators are said be looking at 500,000 euros in bank transfers that were, in theory, for humanitarian aid but the money was allegedly spent on bags, cosmetics and various luxury goods. (ANSA).