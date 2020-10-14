Mercoledì 14 Ottobre 2020 | 11:40

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
EU must seek Brexit deal but not at all costs says Conte

EU must seek Brexit deal but not at all costs says Conte

 
ROME
COVID situation could get explosive - hospital official

COVID situation could get explosive - hospital official

 
ROME
Vatican: Becciu assistant arrested

Vatican: Becciu assistant arrested

 
ROME
COVID: almost 6,000 cases in a day, 41 dead

COVID: almost 6,000 cases in a day, 41 dead

 
ROME
Govt imposes new COVID-19 restrictions

Govt imposes new COVID-19 restrictions

 
ASTI
Man, 50, confesses to killing mother, 90

Man, 50, confesses to killing mother, 90

 
ROME
COVID: Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive

COVID: Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive

 
ROME
Turin Mayor Chiara Appendino says she won't stand again

Turin Mayor Chiara Appendino says she won't stand again

 
ROME
IMF ups Italy GDP forecast, -10.6% in 2020

IMF ups Italy GDP forecast, -10.6% in 2020

 
ROME
Rugby: Italy's Varney tests positive for COVID-19

Rugby: Italy's Varney tests positive for COVID-19

 
ROME
Hospitals 'won't hold up for over 2 mts if cases rise'

Hospitals 'won't hold up for over 2 mts if cases rise'

 

GDM.TV

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Bari, la giostra dei gol e la filosofia di Auteri

Bari, la giostra dei gol e la filosofia di Auteri

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariEmergenza contagi
Covid nel Barese, focolaio in Rsa Alberobello: niente lezioni agli studenti per 3 giorni E a Gravina un'altra scuola chiusa

Covid nel Barese, focolaio in Rsa Alberobello: niente lezioni agli studenti per 3 giorni
E a Gravina un'altra scuola chiusa

 
Foggiaquesta mattina
Foggia, l'ultimo saluto al tabaccaio ucciso durante una rapina Il vescovo: «Chi sa parli»

Foggia, l'ultimo saluto al tabaccaio ucciso durante una rapina
Il vescovo: «Chi sa parli»

 
Leccela decisione
Lecce, ordinanza del sindaco anti assembramenti: «Da oggi stop vendita alcool dalla ore 21 alle 6»

Lecce, ordinanza del sindaco anti assembramenti: «Da oggi stop vendita alcool dalla ore 21 alle 6»

 
Homeoperazione «Impresa»
Taranto, maxi blitz contro la Sacra Corona Unita: 23 custodie cautelari e 27 indagati per mafia

Taranto, maxi blitz contro la Sacra Corona Unita: 23 custodie cautelari e 27 indagati per mafia VD

 
PotenzaIl caso
Partoriente campana positiva al Covid: a Salerno non c'è posto, trasferita a Potenza

Partoriente campana positiva al Covid: a Salerno non c'è posto, trasferita a Potenza

 
BatIl virus
A Trani insegnante positiva: chiusa scuola media. Riattivato ospedale Covid a Bisceglie

A Trani insegnante positiva: chiusa scuola media. Riattivato ospedale Covid a Bisceglie

 
MateraIl caso
Matera, ubriaco investe pedone e scappa: arrestato

Matera, ubriaco investe pedone e scappa: arrestato

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Cerano, sbarco di migranti all'alba, tra loro anche minori

Cerano, sbarco di migranti all'alba, tra loro anche minori

 

i più letti

Coronavirus, in Puglia 180 nuovi casi, 92 nel Barese. Record di tamponi, 5588

Coronavirus, in Puglia 180 nuovi casi, 92 nel Barese. Record di tamponi: 5588. Riattivato hospital a Bisceglie.
Lopalco: «Ospedali reggono»

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 14 ottobre 2020

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 14 ottobre 2020

Coronavirus, firmato nuovo Dpcm: stop feste private, chiusura bar alle 24

Coronavirus, firmato nuovo Dpcm: stop feste private, chiusura bar alle 24

Il proprietario di Calzedonia e la cantautrice sposi a Monopoli

Il proprietario di Calzedonia e la cantautrice sposi a Monopoli

Covid e scuole, Emiliano: «Per evitare caos sui bus disallineare l'orario di inizio lezioni»

Covid e scuole, Emiliano: «Per evitare caos sui bus disallineare l'orario di inizio lezioni»

ROME

Vatican: Becciu assistant arrested

Cecilia Marogna set to be extradited

Vatican: Becciu assistant arrested

ROME, OCT 14 - Italian finance police have arrested an assistant to Cardinal Angelo Becciu, a senior Church figure who was recently forced to quit from the Vatican department in charge of sainthoods in relation to accusations of misappropriation. The assistant, Cecilia Marogna, was arrested in Milan under an international warrant issued by the Vatican. She is set to be extradited to the city State. Vatican investigators are said be looking at 500,000 euros in bank transfers that were, in theory, for humanitarian aid but the money was allegedly spent on bags, cosmetics and various luxury goods. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati