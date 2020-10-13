Martedì 13 Ottobre 2020 | 19:24

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID: almost 6,000 cases in a day, 41 dead

COVID: almost 6,000 cases in a day, 41 dead

 
ROME
Govt imposes new COVID-19 restrictions

Govt imposes new COVID-19 restrictions

 
ASTI
Man, 50, confesses to killing mother, 90

Man, 50, confesses to killing mother, 90

 
ROME
COVID: Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive

COVID: Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive

 
ROME
Turin Mayor Chiara Appendino says she won't stand again

Turin Mayor Chiara Appendino says she won't stand again

 
ROME
IMF ups Italy GDP forecast, -10.6% in 2020

IMF ups Italy GDP forecast, -10.6% in 2020

 
ROME
Rugby: Italy's Varney tests positive for COVID-19

Rugby: Italy's Varney tests positive for COVID-19

 
ROME
Hospitals 'won't hold up for over 2 mts if cases rise'

Hospitals 'won't hold up for over 2 mts if cases rise'

 
ROME
New measures serve to avert new lockdown - Di Maio

New measures serve to avert new lockdown - Di Maio

 
ROME
Golf: 2020 Italian Open set to be super says Chimenti

Golf: 2020 Italian Open set to be super says Chimenti

 
MILAN
COVID: Milan assistant coach Bonera positive

COVID: Milan assistant coach Bonera positive

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Bari, la giostra dei gol e la filosofia di Auteri

Bari, la giostra dei gol e la filosofia di Auteri

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaL'incontro
Caporalato nel Foggiano, Mauri: «Fenomeno esiste da troppo tempo»

Caporalato nel Foggiano, Mauri: «Fenomeno esiste da troppo tempo»

 
TarantoOccupazione
Arsenali Taranto, Tofalo: «315 nuovi assunti. C'è attenzione del governo»

Arsenali Taranto, Tofalo: «315 nuovi assunti. C'è attenzione del governo»

 
BariIl caso
Covid 19, un positivo in una scuola di Santeramo: plesso chiuso per sanificazione

Covid 19, un positivo in una scuola di Santeramo: plesso chiuso per sanificazione

 
BatIl virus
A Trani insegnante positiva: chiusa scuola media. Riattivato ospedale Covid a Bisceglie

A Trani insegnante positiva: chiusa scuola media. Riattivato ospedale Covid a Bisceglie

 
MateraIl caso
Matera, ubriaco investe pedone e scappa: arrestato

Matera, ubriaco investe pedone e scappa: arrestato

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Cerano, sbarco di migranti all'alba, tra loro anche minori

Cerano, sbarco di migranti all'alba, tra loro anche minori

 
LecceNel Salento
Leuca, sbarco di 24 migranti dall'Iraq: uno è positivo al Coronavirus

Leuca, sbarco di 24 migranti dall'Iraq: uno è positivo al Coronavirus

 
PotenzaScuola e covid
Potenza, arrivati i primi banchi con le ruote: "Sono poco adatti per le lezioni"

Potenza, arrivati i primi banchi con le ruote: "Sono poco adatti per le lezioni"

 

i più letti

Coronavirus: in Puglia 136 casi su 2433 tamponi, 114 nel Barese. 6 decessi

Coronavirus: in Puglia 136 casi su 2433 tamponi, 114 nel Barese. 6 decessi Molfetta, focolaio in scuola elementare

Coronavirus, in Puglia 180 nuovi casi, 92 nel Barese. Record di tamponi, 5588

Coronavirus, in Puglia 180 nuovi casi, 92 nel Barese. Record di tamponi: 5588. Riattivato hospital a Bisceglie.
Lopalco: «Ospedali reggono»

Coronavirus, firmato nuovo Dpcm: stop feste private, chiusura bar alle 24

Coronavirus, firmato nuovo Dpcm: stop feste private, chiusura bar alle 24

Restrizioni su feste e sport, quarantena da 15 a 10 giorni: verso nuovo dpcm

Restrizioni su feste e sport, quarantena da 15 a 10 giorni: verso nuovo dpcm

Bari, festa in ospedale senza mascherine: 20 tra medici e infermieri in quarantena, sospesi

Bari, festa in ospedale senza mascherine: tra i 20 medici e infermieri c'era un positivo

ROME

COVID: almost 6,000 cases in a day, 41 dead

Over 112,000 swabs taken, 27,000 more than Tue

COVID: almost 6,000 cases in a day, 41 dead

ROME, OCT 13 - Italy's COVID curve started rising again Tuesday with 5,901 new cases in the last 24 hours, against 4,619 Monday. There were 112,544 swabs taken, about 27,000 more than Monday. The total of infected including recovered and victims has risen to 365,467. The daily death toll was also up slightly with 41 new dead in a day, compared to 39 Monday, for a total death toll since the pandemic began of 36,246. The number of intensive care patients rose 62 in 24 hours to 514. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati