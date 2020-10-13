Martedì 13 Ottobre 2020 | 17:39

ROME
Govt imposes new COVID-19 restrictions

ASTI
Man, 50, confesses to killing mother, 90

ROME
COVID: Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive

ROME
Turin Mayor Chiara Appendino says she won't stand again

ROME
IMF ups Italy GDP forecast, -10.6% in 2020

ROME
Rugby: Italy's Varney tests positive for COVID-19

ROME
Hospitals 'won't hold up for over 2 mts if cases rise'

ROME
New measures serve to avert new lockdown - Di Maio

ROME
Golf: 2020 Italian Open set to be super says Chimenti

MILAN
COVID: Milan assistant coach Bonera positive

ROME
'ISIS Beatles' probe wrapped up

Bari, la giostra dei gol e la filosofia di Auteri

TarantoOccupazione
Arsenali Taranto, Tofalo: «315 nuovi assunti. C'è attenzione del governo»

FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, titolare di bar-tabacchi ucciso durante rapina: lutto cittadino

BariIl caso
Covid 19, un positivo in una scuola di Santeramo: plesso chiuso per sanificazione

BatIl virus
A Trani insegnante positiva: chiusa scuola media. Riattivato ospedale Covid a Bisceglie

MateraIl caso
Matera, ubriaco investe pedone e scappa: arrestato

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Cerano, sbarco di migranti all'alba, tra loro anche minori

LecceNel Salento
Leuca, sbarco di 24 migranti dall'Iraq: uno è positivo al Coronavirus

PotenzaScuola e covid
Potenza, arrivati i primi banchi con le ruote: "Sono poco adatti per le lezioni"

Coronavirus: in Puglia 136 casi su 2433 tamponi, 114 nel Barese. 6 decessi

Coronavirus, firmato nuovo Dpcm: stop feste private, chiusura bar alle 24

Restrizioni su feste e sport, quarantena da 15 a 10 giorni: verso nuovo dpcm

Coronavirus, in Puglia 180 nuovi casi, 92 nel Barese. Record di tamponi, 5588

Bari, festa in ospedale senza mascherine: 20 tra medici e infermieri in quarantena, sospesi

ROME, OCT 13 - Premier Giuseppe Conte's government passed a decree overnight imposing new restrictions aimed at combatting the spread of COVID-19. The decree, which is valid for 30 days, says bars and restaurants now must close by midnight and customers must have table service, rather than being able to consume food and beverages standing, after 21:00. Amateur contact sports that are not organised by established clubs recognised by the Italian Olympic Committee, such as five-a-side football games between friends, are banned. A ban on school trips and excursions has been reintroduced too. People have been advised not to receive more than six people they do not usually live with at home and it is recommended that facemasks be worn at such get-togethers. The decree says Italy's night clubs and dance halls must remain closed. Celebrations after ceremonies such as weddings and first communions must be limited to 30 people. Trade fairs and congresses are allowed. A maximum of 1,000 spectators are allowed at open-air sporting events, concerts and cinema showings and up to 200 for indoor venues. Conte said Tuesday that the government was aiming to avert a lockdown and to protect the economy; that house parties could be a source of infection; that all parties not linked to ceremonies like weddings should be stopped; and stressed: "we won't send police to people's homes" to enforce the new rules. Conte also said "things in schools are going quite well", and that remote learning would not be reintroduced. Conte added that the centre-right opposition would be consulted on the implementation of the measures. On public transport, the premier said "the situation is critical and we will monitor it constantly". Conte said the guidelines for applying for the EU's Recovery Fund were in place and the actual projects would be lined up subsequently. (ANSA).

