Man, 50, confesses to killing mother, 90

ASTI
13 Ottobre 2020
ASTI, OCT 13 - A 50-year-old factory worker on Tuesday confessed that he had smothered his gravely ill 90-year-old mother to death with a cushion after sedating her near Asti two years ago. The incident took place at Piovà Massaia. The death had been ruled a natural one. Prosecutors from Asti have opened a murder probe. They have ordered the woman's body to be exhumed. (ANSA).
