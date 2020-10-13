Man, 50, confesses to killing mother, 90

ASTI, OCT 13 - A 50-year-old factory worker on Tuesday confessed that he had smothered his gravely ill 90-year-old mother to death with a cushion after sedating her near Asti two years ago. The incident took place at Piovà Massaia. The death had been ruled a natural one. Prosecutors from Asti have opened a murder probe. They have ordered the woman's body to be exhumed. (ANSA).