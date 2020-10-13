COVID: Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive

Govt imposes new COVID-19 restrictions
ROME
13 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 13 - Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for COVID-19, the Portuguese soccer federation said Tuesday. The Portugal great and Juventus striker is in isolation and is asymptomatic, it said. The news came a few hours before Portugal's Nations League match against Sweden. (ANSA).
