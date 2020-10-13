Martedì 13 Ottobre 2020 | 17:38

ROME
Govt imposes new COVID-19 restrictions

ASTI
Man, 50, confesses to killing mother, 90

ROME
COVID: Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive

ROME
Turin Mayor Chiara Appendino says she won't stand again

ROME
IMF ups Italy GDP forecast, -10.6% in 2020

ROME
Rugby: Italy's Varney tests positive for COVID-19

ROME
Hospitals 'won't hold up for over 2 mts if cases rise'

ROME
New measures serve to avert new lockdown - Di Maio

ROME
Golf: 2020 Italian Open set to be super says Chimenti

MILAN
COVID: Milan assistant coach Bonera positive

ROME
'ISIS Beatles' probe wrapped up

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Bari, la giostra dei gol e la filosofia di Auteri

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoOccupazione
Arsenali Taranto, Tofalo: «315 nuovi assunti. C'è attenzione del governo»

FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, titolare di bar-tabacchi ucciso durante rapina: lutto cittadino

BariIl caso
Covid 19, un positivo in una scuola di Santeramo: plesso chiuso per sanificazione

BatIl virus
A Trani insegnante positiva: chiusa scuola media. Riattivato ospedale Covid a Bisceglie

MateraIl caso
Matera, ubriaco investe pedone e scappa: arrestato

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Cerano, sbarco di migranti all'alba, tra loro anche minori

LecceNel Salento
Leuca, sbarco di 24 migranti dall'Iraq: uno è positivo al Coronavirus

PotenzaScuola e covid
Potenza, arrivati i primi banchi con le ruote: "Sono poco adatti per le lezioni"

Coronavirus: in Puglia 136 casi su 2433 tamponi, 114 nel Barese. 6 decessi

Coronavirus, firmato nuovo Dpcm: stop feste private, chiusura bar alle 24

Restrizioni su feste e sport, quarantena da 15 a 10 giorni: verso nuovo dpcm

Coronavirus, in Puglia 180 nuovi casi, 92 nel Barese. Record di tamponi, 5588

Bari, festa in ospedale senza mascherine: 20 tra medici e infermieri in quarantena, sospesi

ROME

COVID: Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive

Juve star asymptomatic, in isolation says Portugal federation

ROME, OCT 13 - Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for COVID-19, the Portuguese soccer federation said Tuesday. The Portugal great and Juventus striker is in isolation and is asymptomatic, it said. The news came a few hours before Portugal's Nations League match against Sweden. (ANSA).

