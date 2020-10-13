Turin Mayor Chiara Appendino says she won't stand again

ROME, OCT 13 - Turin Mayor Chiara Appendino said Tuesday that she will not stand for re-election when her mandate ends next year. Appendino was elected as the candidate for the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) in 2016. That victory, together with that of Virginia Raggi as mayor of Rome, was a historic leap forward for the M5S, which went on to be the individual party to win most seats in the 2018 Italian general election. Appendino recently suspended herself from the M5S, whose popularity has tumbled recently according to opinion polls, after being found guilty of falsehood in a case regarding the city's 2016 balance sheet. The mayor denies any wrongdoing and is appealing. "We haven't managed to solve all the city's problems, we're aware of that," Appendino said in a video posted on Facebook. "Nevertheless, the many things we did complete make me say, with pride and my head held high, that we have done an enormous job in these five years. "I will continue to work with energy so that the projects that have been launched are taken forward by the person who comes after me. "Turin must continue on the path of change that we have taken. Turin cannot go back. "I'll continue to serve the city that I love". (ANSA).