Martedì 13 Ottobre 2020 | 17:38

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Govt imposes new COVID-19 restrictions

Govt imposes new COVID-19 restrictions

 
ASTI
Man, 50, confesses to killing mother, 90

Man, 50, confesses to killing mother, 90

 
ROME
COVID: Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive

COVID: Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive

 
ROME
Turin Mayor Chiara Appendino says she won't stand again

Turin Mayor Chiara Appendino says she won't stand again

 
ROME
IMF ups Italy GDP forecast, -10.6% in 2020

IMF ups Italy GDP forecast, -10.6% in 2020

 
ROME
Rugby: Italy's Varney tests positive for COVID-19

Rugby: Italy's Varney tests positive for COVID-19

 
ROME
Hospitals 'won't hold up for over 2 mts if cases rise'

Hospitals 'won't hold up for over 2 mts if cases rise'

 
ROME
New measures serve to avert new lockdown - Di Maio

New measures serve to avert new lockdown - Di Maio

 
ROME
Golf: 2020 Italian Open set to be super says Chimenti

Golf: 2020 Italian Open set to be super says Chimenti

 
MILAN
COVID: Milan assistant coach Bonera positive

COVID: Milan assistant coach Bonera positive

 
ROME
'ISIS Beatles' probe wrapped up

'ISIS Beatles' probe wrapped up

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Bari, la giostra dei gol e la filosofia di Auteri

Bari, la giostra dei gol e la filosofia di Auteri

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoOccupazione
Arsenali Taranto, Tofalo: «315 nuovi assunti. C'è attenzione del governo»

Arsenali Taranto, Tofalo: «315 nuovi assunti. C'è attenzione del governo»

 
FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, titolare di bar-tabacchi ucciso durante rapina: lutto cittadino

Foggia, titolare di bar-tabacchi ucciso durante rapina: lutto cittadino

 
BariIl caso
Covid 19, un positivo in una scuola di Santeramo: plesso chiuso per sanificazione

Covid 19, un positivo in una scuola di Santeramo: plesso chiuso per sanificazione

 
BatIl virus
A Trani insegnante positiva: chiusa scuola media. Riattivato ospedale Covid a Bisceglie

A Trani insegnante positiva: chiusa scuola media. Riattivato ospedale Covid a Bisceglie

 
MateraIl caso
Matera, ubriaco investe pedone e scappa: arrestato

Matera, ubriaco investe pedone e scappa: arrestato

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Cerano, sbarco di migranti all'alba, tra loro anche minori

Cerano, sbarco di migranti all'alba, tra loro anche minori

 
LecceNel Salento
Leuca, sbarco di 24 migranti dall'Iraq: uno è positivo al Coronavirus

Leuca, sbarco di 24 migranti dall'Iraq: uno è positivo al Coronavirus

 
PotenzaScuola e covid
Potenza, arrivati i primi banchi con le ruote: "Sono poco adatti per le lezioni"

Potenza, arrivati i primi banchi con le ruote: "Sono poco adatti per le lezioni"

 

i più letti

Coronavirus: in Puglia 136 casi su 2433 tamponi, 114 nel Barese. 6 decessi

Coronavirus: in Puglia 136 casi su 2433 tamponi, 114 nel Barese. 6 decessi Molfetta, focolaio in scuola elementare

Coronavirus, firmato nuovo Dpcm: stop feste private, chiusura bar alle 24

Coronavirus, firmato nuovo Dpcm: stop feste private, chiusura bar alle 24

Restrizioni su feste e sport, quarantena da 15 a 10 giorni: verso nuovo dpcm

Restrizioni su feste e sport, quarantena da 15 a 10 giorni: verso nuovo dpcm

Coronavirus, in Puglia 180 nuovi casi, 92 nel Barese. Record di tamponi, 5588

Coronavirus, in Puglia 180 nuovi casi, 92 nel Barese. Record di tamponi: 5588. Riattivato hospital a Bisceglie.
Lopalco: «Ospedali reggono»

Bari, festa in ospedale senza mascherine: 20 tra medici e infermieri in quarantena, sospesi

Bari, festa in ospedale senza mascherine: tra i 20 medici e infermieri c'era un positivo

ROME

Turin Mayor Chiara Appendino says she won't stand again

'We've done an enormous job in five years' says first citizen

Turin Mayor Chiara Appendino says she won't stand again

ROME, OCT 13 - Turin Mayor Chiara Appendino said Tuesday that she will not stand for re-election when her mandate ends next year. Appendino was elected as the candidate for the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) in 2016. That victory, together with that of Virginia Raggi as mayor of Rome, was a historic leap forward for the M5S, which went on to be the individual party to win most seats in the 2018 Italian general election. Appendino recently suspended herself from the M5S, whose popularity has tumbled recently according to opinion polls, after being found guilty of falsehood in a case regarding the city's 2016 balance sheet. The mayor denies any wrongdoing and is appealing. "We haven't managed to solve all the city's problems, we're aware of that," Appendino said in a video posted on Facebook. "Nevertheless, the many things we did complete make me say, with pride and my head held high, that we have done an enormous job in these five years. "I will continue to work with energy so that the projects that have been launched are taken forward by the person who comes after me. "Turin must continue on the path of change that we have taken. Turin cannot go back. "I'll continue to serve the city that I love". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati