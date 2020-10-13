IMF ups Italy GDP forecast, -10.6% in 2020

ROME, OCT 13 - The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday raised its Italy GDP forecast for 2020 to -10.6%, from June's -12.8%. That is an improvement of 2.2 percentage points. But the IMF cut its Italian growth forecast for next year. GDP is now expected to rise 5.2% in 2021, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 6.3% forecast in June. The Italian government, in the latest update to its DEF economic blueprint, sees GDP falling 9% this year and rebounding by 6% next. The IMF also said Italy's public debt will rise to 161.8% of GDP this year, from 134.8% last year, and will then fall to 158.3% in 2021 and 152.6% in 2025. The IMF sees a budget deficit of 13% this year and 62% next, falling to 2.5% by 2025. Italian unemployment will rise to 11.0% this year, from 2019's 9.9%, the IMF said, and will rise further next year, to 11.8%. That is higher than the EU average of 8.9% this year and 9.1% next. In the eurozone, Spain will do worse than Italy with 16.8% both this year and next, and Greece will have an unemployment rate of 19.9% in 2020 and 18.3% in 2021. (ANSA).