IMF ups Italy GDP forecast, -10.6% in 2020

ROME
Rugby: Italy's Varney tests positive for COVID-19

ROME
Hospitals 'won't hold up for over 2 mts if cases rise'

ROME
New measures serve to avert new lockdown - Di Maio

ROME
Golf: 2020 Italian Open set to be super says Chimenti

MILAN
COVID: Milan assistant coach Bonera positive

ROME
'ISIS Beatles' probe wrapped up

PALERMO
20 arrests as racket victims report Palermo extortion

ROME
Taxes to drop with wedge in 2021 - Gualtieri

ROME
COVID-19: Association warns of public-transport chaos

ROME
Giro: Kruijswijk among 2 more riders positive for COVID-19

Bari, la giostra dei gol e la filosofia di Auteri

BariLa corsa
Bari, ecco la coraggiosa staffetta delle donne contro il cancro

BatIl virus
A Trani insegnante positiva: chiusa scuola media. Riattivato ospedale Covid a Bisceglie

FoggiaIl caso
Vieste, tenta di abusare di una 71enne tedesca mentre faceva sport in spiaggia

MateraIl caso
Matera, ubriaco investe pedone e scappa: arrestato

TarantoGiornata storica
La Stazione Torpediniere torna alla città di Taranto

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Cerano, sbarco di migranti all'alba, tra loro anche minori

LecceNel Salento
Leuca, sbarco di 24 migranti dall'Iraq: uno è positivo al Coronavirus

PotenzaScuola e covid
Potenza, arrivati i primi banchi con le ruote: "Sono poco adatti per le lezioni"

But cuts 2021 forecast to +5.2%

ROME, OCT 13 - The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday raised its Italy GDP forecast for 2020 to -10.6%, from June's -12.8%. That is an improvement of 2.2 percentage points. But the IMF cut its Italian growth forecast for next year. GDP is now expected to rise 5.2% in 2021, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 6.3% forecast in June. The Italian government, in the latest update to its DEF economic blueprint, sees GDP falling 9% this year and rebounding by 6% next. The IMF also said Italy's public debt will rise to 161.8% of GDP this year, from 134.8% last year, and will then fall to 158.3% in 2021 and 152.6% in 2025. The IMF sees a budget deficit of 13% this year and 62% next, falling to 2.5% by 2025. Italian unemployment will rise to 11.0% this year, from 2019's 9.9%, the IMF said, and will rise further next year, to 11.8%. That is higher than the EU average of 8.9% this year and 9.1% next. In the eurozone, Spain will do worse than Italy with 16.8% both this year and next, and Greece will have an unemployment rate of 19.9% in 2020 and 18.3% in 2021. (ANSA).

