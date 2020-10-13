Rugby: Italy's Varney tests positive for COVID-19

IMF ups Italy GDP forecast, -10.6% in 2020
ROME
13 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 13 - The Italian rugby federation said Tuesday that scrum-half Stephen Varney has tested for COVID-19. The 19-year-old uncapped Gloucester player tested positive after joining the Azzurri's training camp to prepare for the Six Nations games against Ireland and England, which were postponed earlier in the year due to the coronavirus emergency. He is asymptomatic and has been put into isolation. (ANSA).
