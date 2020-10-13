Hospitals 'won't hold up for over 2 mts if cases rise'

ROME, OCT 13 - The head of Anaao-Assomed, Italy's biggest hospital-doctors union, said Tuesday that the nation's hospitals will not hold up for more than two months if the number of new cases of COVID-19 continues to rise. Anaao-Assomed Secretary Carlo Palermo told ANSA that if the coronavirus figures stay as they are "Italy's hospitals can cope for at least five months and, at the moment, the situation is manageable. "But if we were to witness an exponential rise in cases, as is happening in other countries like France, the hospital system would not hold up more than two months," he added. "If we went from around 5,000 contagion cases a day to over 10,000m there is a risk that the first anti-COVID hospital barricade would collapse, because the hospitals are not ready to face an exponential epidemic. "Critical situations are already being registered, starting with the shortage of health personnel". (ANSA).