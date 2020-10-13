New measures serve to avert new lockdown - Di Maio

ROME, OCT 13 - The government's new anti-COVID measures will serve to avert a fresh national lockdown, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday. This is despite acknowledgement that virus contagion rates are rising across the country, he said. "Infection rates are high, that is true," Di Maio said on Facebook. "But by bringing in all the anti-COVID norms it is possible to stop the virus. "More stringent measures have been launched in Italy, because if we intervene now we can preserve citizens' health, the health of the country, and avert a new lockdown". Di Maio also said Italy should "act like a team" to get the EU's Recovery Fund funding as soon as possible. Premier Giuseppe Conte's government passed a decree overnight imposing new restrictions aimed at combatting the spread of COVID-19. The decree, which is valid for 30 days, says bars and restaurants now must close by midnight and customers must have table service, rather than being able to consume food and beverages standing, after 21:00. Amateur contact sports that are not organised by established clubs recognised by the Italian Olympic Committee, such as five-a-side football games between friends, are banned. A ban on school trips and excursions has been reintroduced too. People have been advised not to receive more than six people they do not usually live with at home and it is recommended that facemasks be worn at such get-togethers. The decree says Italy's night clubs and dance halls must remain closed. Celebrations after ceremonies such as weddings and first communions must be limited to 30 people. Trade fairs and congresses are allowed. A maximum of 1,000 spectators are allowed at open-air sporting events, concerts and cinema showings and up to 200 for indoor venues. (ANSA).