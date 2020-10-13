Martedì 13 Ottobre 2020 | 13:54

ROME
New measures serve to avert new lockdown - Di Maio

ROME
Golf: 2020 Italian Open set to be super says Chimenti

MILAN
COVID: Milan assistant coach Bonera positive

ROME
'ISIS Beatles' probe wrapped up

PALERMO
20 arrests as racket victims report Palermo extortion

ROME
Taxes to drop with wedge in 2021 - Gualtieri

ROME
COVID-19: Association warns of public-transport chaos

ROME
Giro: Kruijswijk among 2 more riders positive for COVID-19

ROME
Bond spread drops to lowest level since April 2018

ROME
Govt imposes new COVID-19 restrictions

ROME
New cases down to 4,619 but with fewer tests, 39 deaths

Biancorossi
Bari, la giostra dei gol e la filosofia di Auteri

MateraIl caso
Matera, ubriaco investe pedone e scappa: arrestato

BariContagi
Coronavirus Bari, positivi al Teatro Petruzzelli e in redazione TeleBari

BatPolizia
Barletta, calci e pugni a senzatetto per rubargli una felpa: due fermi

TarantoGiornata storica
La Stazione Torpediniere torna alla città di Taranto

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Cerano, sbarco di migranti all'alba, tra loro anche minori

Foggiacontagi
Coronavirus Foggia, una 27enne in Rianimazione

LecceNel Salento
Leuca, sbarco di 24 migranti dall'Iraq: uno è positivo al Coronavirus

PotenzaScuola e covid
Potenza, arrivati i primi banchi con le ruote: "Sono poco adatti per le lezioni"

MILAN

COVID: Milan assistant coach Bonera positive

Ex-Italy centre back in good condition say Rossoneri

MILAN, OCT 13 - AC Milan assistant coach Daniele Bonera has tested positive for COVID-19, Milan said Tuesday. The former Rossoneri central defender and ex-Italy player is an assistant to coach Stefano Pioli. Milan said he was swabbed after reporting a fever Monday and tested positive. "Bonera is at home today and in good condition," the club said. All the other Milan tests came out negative Monday and the squad and staff are being monitored according to government protocols, it said. Brescia born Bonera played 152 times for Milan between 2006 and 2015 having previously played for Parma. He earned 16 Italy caps. (ANSA).

