COVID: Milan assistant coach Bonera positive

MILAN, OCT 13 - AC Milan assistant coach Daniele Bonera has tested positive for COVID-19, Milan said Tuesday. The former Rossoneri central defender and ex-Italy player is an assistant to coach Stefano Pioli. Milan said he was swabbed after reporting a fever Monday and tested positive. "Bonera is at home today and in good condition," the club said. All the other Milan tests came out negative Monday and the squad and staff are being monitored according to government protocols, it said. Brescia born Bonera played 152 times for Milan between 2006 and 2015 having previously played for Parma. He earned 16 Italy caps. (ANSA).