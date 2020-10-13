Martedì 13 Ottobre 2020 | 13:54

ROME
New measures serve to avert new lockdown - Di Maio

ROME
Golf: 2020 Italian Open set to be super says Chimenti

MILAN
COVID: Milan assistant coach Bonera positive

ROME
'ISIS Beatles' probe wrapped up

PALERMO
20 arrests as racket victims report Palermo extortion

ROME
Taxes to drop with wedge in 2021 - Gualtieri

ROME
COVID-19: Association warns of public-transport chaos

ROME
Giro: Kruijswijk among 2 more riders positive for COVID-19

ROME
Bond spread drops to lowest level since April 2018

ROME
Govt imposes new COVID-19 restrictions

ROME
New cases down to 4,619 but with fewer tests, 39 deaths

Biancorossi
Bari, la giostra dei gol e la filosofia di Auteri

MateraIl caso
Matera, ubriaco investe pedone e scappa: arrestato

BariContagi
Coronavirus Bari, positivi al Teatro Petruzzelli e in redazione TeleBari

BatPolizia
Barletta, calci e pugni a senzatetto per rubargli una felpa: due fermi

TarantoGiornata storica
La Stazione Torpediniere torna alla città di Taranto

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Cerano, sbarco di migranti all'alba, tra loro anche minori

Foggiacontagi
Coronavirus Foggia, una 27enne in Rianimazione

LecceNel Salento
Leuca, sbarco di 24 migranti dall'Iraq: uno è positivo al Coronavirus

PotenzaScuola e covid
Potenza, arrivati i primi banchi con le ruote: "Sono poco adatti per le lezioni"

Coronavirus: in Puglia 136 casi su 2433 tamponi, 114 nel Barese. 6 decessi

Coronavirus, firmato nuovo Dpcm: stop feste private, chiusura bar alle 24

Restrizioni su feste e sport, quarantena da 15 a 10 giorni: verso nuovo dpcm

Bari, festa in ospedale senza mascherine: 20 tra medici e infermieri in quarantena, sospesi

Cerignola, scoperto deposito di mezzi rubati e cannibalizzati: 2 arresti

ROME

Golf: 2020 Italian Open set to be super says Chimenti

Kaymer and Westwood among big names taking part

ROME, OCT 13 - Franco Chimenti, the president of the Italian Golf Federation, on Tuesday voiced his pride that the 2020 Italian Open is set to take place at the Chervò Golf Club near Brescia from October 22 to 25 despite all the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. "When it was thought that the 2020 Italian Open would not take place, there was the response of the Italian Golf Federation, which worked hard to make sure the competition could be held," Chimenti told a news conference. "We are proud that we managed to do it and this is a great success ahead of the 2023 Ryder Cup (in Italy). "The Italian Open will be of a high profile in technical terms". Among the stars set to be challenging for the 77th Italian Open, a European Tour event, are two former world number ones, Germany's Martin Kaymer and Englishman Lee Westwood. After winning the British Masters and coming seventh at the BMW PGA Championship, which is widely considered a sort of fifth major, Renato Paratore is leading the host nation's hopes of a home-grown winner. Three-time Ryder Cup-winner Francesco Molinari, who became the first Italian to win a major when he triumphed at the Open Championship in 2018, will not be taking part. The 37-year-old, who recently moved to the United States and last week ended a seven-month break at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, will seek to get back to his best on the PGA Tour. The Chervò Golf Club at San Vigilio di Pozzolengo is hosting the Italian Open for the first time. The event will take place behind closed doors because of the coronavirus pandemic. Chimenti said he was hopeful Italy would be able to hold two international events on the European Tour in 2021 as the nation gets ready for the 2023 Ryder Cup. Photo: Renato Paratore. (ANSA).

