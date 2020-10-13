Martedì 13 Ottobre 2020 | 13:54

ROME
New measures serve to avert new lockdown - Di Maio

ROME
Golf: 2020 Italian Open set to be super says Chimenti

MILAN
COVID: Milan assistant coach Bonera positive

ROME
'ISIS Beatles' probe wrapped up

PALERMO
20 arrests as racket victims report Palermo extortion

ROME
Taxes to drop with wedge in 2021 - Gualtieri

ROME
COVID-19: Association warns of public-transport chaos

ROME
Giro: Kruijswijk among 2 more riders positive for COVID-19

ROME
Bond spread drops to lowest level since April 2018

ROME
Govt imposes new COVID-19 restrictions

ROME
New cases down to 4,619 but with fewer tests, 39 deaths

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Bari, la giostra dei gol e la filosofia di Auteri

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

MateraIl caso
Matera, ubriaco investe pedone e scappa: arrestato

BariContagi
Coronavirus Bari, positivi al Teatro Petruzzelli e in redazione TeleBari

BatPolizia
Barletta, calci e pugni a senzatetto per rubargli una felpa: due fermi

TarantoGiornata storica
La Stazione Torpediniere torna alla città di Taranto

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Cerano, sbarco di migranti all'alba, tra loro anche minori

Foggiacontagi
Coronavirus Foggia, una 27enne in Rianimazione

LecceNel Salento
Leuca, sbarco di 24 migranti dall'Iraq: uno è positivo al Coronavirus

PotenzaScuola e covid
Potenza, arrivati i primi banchi con le ruote: "Sono poco adatti per le lezioni"

i più letti

Coronavirus: in Puglia 136 casi su 2433 tamponi, 114 nel Barese. 6 decessi

Coronavirus, firmato nuovo Dpcm: stop feste private, chiusura bar alle 24

Restrizioni su feste e sport, quarantena da 15 a 10 giorni: verso nuovo dpcm

Bari, festa in ospedale senza mascherine: 20 tra medici e infermieri in quarantena, sospesi

Cerignola, scoperto deposito di mezzi rubati e cannibalizzati: 2 arresti

ROME

Taxes to drop with wedge in 2021 - Gualtieri

Tax reform to take place over 3 yrs says econ min

ROME, OCT 13 - Italian taxes will drop with a cut to the labour tax wedge next year, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said Tuesday. "Taxes will not rise but will fall next year, there will be a scheduled substantial reduction in (personal income tax) IRPEF via the annual extension of the reduction in the tax wedge which this year started in July," he told parliament in a hearing on the update to the government's DEF economic and financial blueprint. Gualtieri also said that there would be advantageous taxation for the poorer south of Italy "throughout the year". He said these two elements, taken together, would "determine a reduction in taxes". The tax wedge is defined as the ratio between the amount of taxes paid by an average single worker (a single person at 100% of average earnings) without children and the corresponding total labour cost for the employer. The average tax wedge measures the extent to which tax on labour income discourages employment. Gualtieri added that the tax reform would take place over three years and that the new IRPEF form would be introduced on January 1, 2022. The minister also said the government was considering extending a moratorium on tax credits to businesses. He said that structural reforms including tax reform could boost GDP by 2%. GDP is set for a double-digit fall this year due to COVID but is expected to rebound by around 6% next year. (ANSA).

