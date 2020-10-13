Taxes to drop with wedge in 2021 - Gualtieri

ROME, OCT 13 - Italian taxes will drop with a cut to the labour tax wedge next year, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said Tuesday. "Taxes will not rise but will fall next year, there will be a scheduled substantial reduction in (personal income tax) IRPEF via the annual extension of the reduction in the tax wedge which this year started in July," he told parliament in a hearing on the update to the government's DEF economic and financial blueprint. Gualtieri also said that there would be advantageous taxation for the poorer south of Italy "throughout the year". He said these two elements, taken together, would "determine a reduction in taxes". The tax wedge is defined as the ratio between the amount of taxes paid by an average single worker (a single person at 100% of average earnings) without children and the corresponding total labour cost for the employer. The average tax wedge measures the extent to which tax on labour income discourages employment. Gualtieri added that the tax reform would take place over three years and that the new IRPEF form would be introduced on January 1, 2022. The minister also said the government was considering extending a moratorium on tax credits to businesses. He said that structural reforms including tax reform could boost GDP by 2%. GDP is set for a double-digit fall this year due to COVID but is expected to rebound by around 6% next year. (ANSA).