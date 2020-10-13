Martedì 13 Ottobre 2020 | 11:54

ROME
Giro: Kruijswijk among 2 more riders positive for COVID-19

ROME
Bond spread drops to lowest level since April 2018

ROME
Govt imposes new COVID-19 restrictions

ROME
New cases down to 4,619 but with fewer tests, 39 deaths

ROME
Conte rules out another national lockdown

ROME
Soccer: Italy U-20s to stand in for COVID-hit U-21s

ROME
Vatican: Four Swiss Guards test positive for COVID-19

ROME
Pope meets Pell after abuse conviction overturned

ROME
Health cops block sites selling bogus COVID products

ROME
Ten face indictment in Uber Italy gangmaster case

ROME
Spezia become latest Serie A side hit by COVID-19

BariIn via Calefati
Bari, fiamme in pieno centro distruggono auto e danneggiano negozio: indagini

TarantoGiornata storica
La Stazione Torpediniere torna alla città di Taranto

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Cerano, sbarco di migranti all'alba, tra loro anche minori

Foggiacontagi
Coronavirus Foggia, una 27enne in Rianimazione

Batanti-assembramenti
Coronavirus Barletta, distributori h24 chiusi dalle 20 alle 6

MateraUniversità
Matera, il Centro di Dialettologia è a rischio

LecceNel Salento
Leuca, sbarco di 24 migranti dall'Iraq: uno è positivo al Coronavirus

PotenzaScuola e covid
Potenza, arrivati i primi banchi con le ruote: "Sono poco adatti per le lezioni"

Coronavirus: in Puglia 136 casi su 2433 tamponi, 114 nel Barese. 6 decessi

Restrizioni su feste e sport, quarantena da 15 a 10 giorni: verso nuovo dpcm

Bari, festa in ospedale senza mascherine: 20 tra medici e infermieri in quarantena, sospesi

Cerignola, scoperto deposito di mezzi rubati e cannibalizzati: 2 arresti

Coronavirus, firmato nuovo Dpcm: stop feste private, chiusura bar alle 24

Simon Yates's Mitchelton-Scott teams pulls out

ROME, OCT 13 - The 2020 Giro d'Italia lost another big name on Tuesday when ANSA learned that Dutchman Steven Kruijswijk was one of two more riders forced to pull out after testing positive for COVID-19. Britain's Simon Yates, one of the favourites, had to withdraw from cycling's second-biggest stage race at the weekend for the same reason. Indeed, Yates's Mitchelton-Scott team decided to pull out on Tuesday after four members of the team staff tested positive for the coronavirus too. The other rider to test positive was Michael Matthews, an Australian rider for Team Sunweb who wore the pink leader's jersey during the 2015 Giro. There were also two other team staff members to test positive, one from Team Ag2r-La Mondiale and the other from Team Ineos Grenadiers. Kruijswijk was in 11th place in the general standings, 1'24" behind the leader Joao Almeida. (ANSA).

