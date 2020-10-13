Govt imposes new COVID-19 restrictions

ROME, OCT 13 - Premier Giuseppe Conte's government passed a decree overnight imposing new restrictions aimed at combatting the spread of COVID-19. The decree, which is valid for 30 days, says bars and restaurants now must close by midnight and customers must have table service, rather than being able to consume food and beverages standing, after 21:00. Amateur contact sports that are not organised by established clubs recognised by the Italian Olympic Committee, such as five-a-side football games between friends, are banned. A ban on school trips and excursions has been reintroduced too. People have been advised not to receive more than six people they do not usually live with at home and it is recommended that facemasks be worn at such get-togethers. The decree says Italy's night clubs and dance halls must remain closed. Celebrations after ceremonies such as weddings and first communions must be limited to 30 people. Trade fairs and congresses are allowed. A maximum of 1,000 spectators are allowed at open-air sporting events, concerts and cinema showings and up to 200 for indoor venues. (ANSA).