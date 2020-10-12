New cases down to 4,619 but with fewer tests, 39 deaths

ROME, OCT 12 - The health ministry said Monday that Italy has registered 4,619 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours while 39 sufferers of the coronavirus died in that period. The number of new cases was down by 837 with respect to the 5,456 registered on Sunday but the number of swab tests was down too, by 19,216, at 85,442. The number of new deaths was up sharply from the 26 registered on Sunday. Italy's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 36,205. The total number of registered cases in Italy, including the deceased, the recovered and the currently positive, is up to 359,569. (ANSA).