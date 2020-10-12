Soccer: Italy U-20s to stand in for COVID-hit U-21s

ROME, OCT 12 - The Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) said Monday that the Under-20 national team will stand in for the Under-21s in Tuesday's European championship qualifier against Ireland in Pisa as the latter squad has been hit by several cases of COVID-19. Last week's European qualifier in Iceland had to be postponed because of the positive cases. The FIGC has asked UEFA to be able to add Patrick Cutrone, Samuele Ricci, Riccardo Sottil and Sandro Tonali to the Under-20 squad. Those four players are currently with the Under-21 squad and have already had the coronavirus. (ANSA).