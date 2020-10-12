Vatican: Four Swiss Guards test positive for COVID-19

Soccer: Italy U-20s to stand in for COVID-hit U-21s
ROME
12 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 12 - The Vatican said Monday that four Swiss Guards tested positive for COVID-19 at the weekend. Vatican Spokesman Matteo Bruni.said that the four all had symptoms of the coronavirus and had been put into isolation. He said that the new cases were on top of three citizens-residents of the city State who had tested positive in recent weeks and were in isolation at home. (ANSA).
