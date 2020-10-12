Lunedì 12 Ottobre 2020 | 15:32

ROME
Soccer: Italy U-20s to stand in for COVID-hit U-21s

ROME
Vatican: Four Swiss Guards test positive for COVID-19

ROME
Pope meets Pell after abuse conviction overturned

ROME
Health cops block sites selling bogus COVID products

ROME
Ten face indictment in Uber Italy gangmaster case

ROME
Spezia become latest Serie A side hit by COVID-19

ROME
Economic blueprint forecasts 'coherent' - Bank of Italy

ROME
Soccer: Wasteful Italy stay top of group with Poland draw

ROME
CTS panel recommends cutting quarantine to 10 days

ROME
COVID epidemic accelerating in Italy - ISS monitoring report

ROME
Over 5,000 new COVID-19 cases in Italy

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Bari, Auteri vede miglioramento: «Prestazione tosta, non perfetta»

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Barinel Barese
Valenzano, il sindaco Romanazzi fa dietro-front e ritira le dimissioni

Batanti-assembramenti
Coronavirus Barletta, distributori h24 chiusi dalle 20 alle 6

Tarantonel Tarantino
Mottola, continua a curare il verde anche da pensionato

MateraUniversità
Matera, il Centro di Dialettologia è a rischio

FoggiaNel Foggiano
Fallito assalto a furgone carico di sigarette tra Manfredonia e Zapponeta

LecceNel Salento
Leuca, sbarco di 24 migranti dall'Iraq: uno è positivo al Coronavirus

BrindisiAl quartiere Paradiso
Brindisi, gli sparano fuori dalla pizzeria dove lavora: grave 23enne

PotenzaScuola e covid
Potenza, arrivati i primi banchi con le ruote: "Sono poco adatti per le lezioni"

i più letti

Covid, un altro decesso e nuovo record contagi in Puglia: +212 positivi, 95 nel Foggiano, 71 nel Barese

Bari, rivolta sulla nave di migranti: oltre 50 positivi a bordo. Le autorità: no allo sbarco degli altri 350E a Brindisi fuggono 40 minorenni

Foggia, 4 tamponi per il ricovero: muore operatore 118

Restrizioni su feste e sport, quarantena da 15 a 10 giorni: verso nuovo dpcm

Peschici, trovato in nottata cadavere di Michele Mastromatteo: era scomparso 15 giorni fa

ROME

Vatican: Four Swiss Guards test positive for COVID-19

New cases come after 3 registered in city state in recent weeks

ROME, OCT 12 - The Vatican said Monday that four Swiss Guards tested positive for COVID-19 at the weekend. Vatican Spokesman Matteo Bruni.said that the four all had symptoms of the coronavirus and had been put into isolation. He said that the new cases were on top of three citizens-residents of the city State who had tested positive in recent weeks and were in isolation at home. (ANSA).

