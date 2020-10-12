Pope meets Pell after abuse conviction overturned

ROME, OCT 12 - The Vatican said that Pope Francis had a private audience with Cardinal George Pell on Monday. It is the first time the head of the Catholic church has met his former treasurer since the 79-year-old's conviction for paedophilia was quashed in April. Pell spent over a year in prison in his native Australian before the conviction regarding alleged abuse of alter boys was overturned. He retuned to Rome at the end of September with the Vatican in turmoil after the pope forced Cardinal Angelo Becciu to quit from the department that oversees sainthoods following financial scandals. Pell and Becciu, who previously held a top job at the Vatican Secretariat of State, had reportedly clashed in the past over financial reforms. (ANSA).