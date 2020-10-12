Health cops block sites selling bogus COVID products

Soccer: Italy U-20s to stand in for COVID-hit U-21s
ROME
12 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 12 - The Carabinieri police's NAS health unit said Monday that it has blocked around 60 websites based outside Italy and a number of social-media adversing campaigns for selling bogus products to combat COVID-19. The products included medicines falsely being sold as cures for the coronavirus, including some that were banned due to their side effects. The sites were blocked as part of the 'Tranquil Summer 2020' drive between June and September. (ANSA).
