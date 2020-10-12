Ten face indictment in Uber Italy gangmaster case

Lunedì 12 Ottobre 2020 | 13:48

Manager Bresciani among those probed

ROME, OCT 12 - Milan prosecutors on Monday informed 10 people that they have concluded an investigation into allegedly gangmastering and tax felonies regarding the Uber Eats food-delivery service. Such notification is usually given before prosecutors make indictment requests. The case led a Milan court in May to place in temporary receivership Uber Italy for the alleged exploitation of delivery riders by Uber Eats. The company denies exploiting the riders. The people who are under investigation include Uber Italy Manager Gloria Bresciani. The riders were allegedly paid just three euros per delivery and "robbed" of their tips, according to the notification. The notification included the transcription of a wiretap in which Bresciani allegedly said to an employee: "never again say that 'we have created a system for desperate people' in front of someone from outside. Even if you think it, you don't air your dirty laundry in public". (ANSA).

