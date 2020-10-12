Spezia become latest Serie A side hit by COVID-19

ROME, OCT 12 - Promoted Serie A side Spezia said Monday that defender Riccardo Marchizza, who is currently part of Italy's Under-21 squad, has tested positive for COVID-19. The situation regarding the coronavirus in the Italian top flight is worrying with just five days to go to the resumption of action after the international break. Genoa is the worst-hit team with 17 cases. Inter said Sunday that English defender Ashley Young has become their sixth player to contract the coronavirus. Milan, who are scheduled to face Inter in the derby next weekend, have Matteo Gabbia and Leo Duarte in quarantine, although Zlatan Ibrahimovic has returned to training after recovering from the virus. Verona and Napoli both have two cases, while Atalanta have one. Italy's Under-21 European championship qualifier against Iceland was postponed last week after four members of the Italian squad tested positive. Photo: Ashley Young (ANSA).