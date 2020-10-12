Lunedì 12 Ottobre 2020 | 13:48

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Ten face indictment in Uber Italy gangmaster case

Ten face indictment in Uber Italy gangmaster case

 
ROME
Spezia become latest Serie A side hit by COVID-19

Spezia become latest Serie A side hit by COVID-19

 
ROME
Economic blueprint forecasts 'coherent' - Bank of Italy

Economic blueprint forecasts 'coherent' - Bank of Italy

 
ROME
Soccer: Wasteful Italy stay top of group with Poland draw

Soccer: Wasteful Italy stay top of group with Poland draw

 
ROME
CTS panel recommends cutting quarantine to 10 days

CTS panel recommends cutting quarantine to 10 days

 
ROME
COVID epidemic accelerating in Italy - ISS monitoring report

COVID epidemic accelerating in Italy - ISS monitoring report

 
ROME
Over 5,000 new COVID-19 cases in Italy

Over 5,000 new COVID-19 cases in Italy

 
ROME
Police chief tells COVID deniers to wear facemasks at demos

Police chief tells COVID deniers to wear facemasks at demos

 
ROME
COVID-19: anesthetists warn of ICUs being overwhelmed (3)

COVID-19: anesthetists warn of ICUs being overwhelmed (3)

 
ROME
Four Italian regions on Switzerland's COVID red list

Four Italian regions on Switzerland's COVID red list

 
ROME
Soccer: Iceland-Italy Under-21 match postponed

Soccer: Iceland-Italy Under-21 match postponed

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Bari, Auteri vede miglioramento: «Prestazione tosta, non perfetta»

Bari, Auteri vede miglioramento: «Prestazione tosta, non perfetta»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Tarantonel Tarantino
Mottola, continua a curare il verde anche da pensionato

Mottola, continua a curare il verde anche da pensionato

 
MateraUniversità
Matera, il Centro di Dialettologia è a rischio

Matera, il Centro di Dialettologia è a rischio

 
Barinel Barese
Noci, picchiano in 3 un uomo per un parcheggio e lo mandano in ospedale: arrestati

Noci, picchiano in 3 un uomo per un parcheggio e lo mandano in ospedale: arrestati

 
FoggiaNel Foggiano
Fallito assalto a furgone carico di sigarette tra Manfredonia e Zapponeta

Fallito assalto a furgone carico di sigarette tra Manfredonia e Zapponeta

 
LecceNel Salento
Leuca, sbarco di 24 migranti dall'Iraq: uno è positivo al Coronavirus

Leuca, sbarco di 24 migranti dall'Iraq: uno è positivo al Coronavirus

 
BrindisiAl quartiere Paradiso
Brindisi, gli sparano fuori dalla pizzeria dove lavora: grave 23enne

Brindisi, gli sparano vicino alla pizzeria dove lavora: grave 23enne

 
PotenzaScuola e covid
Potenza, arrivati i primi banchi con le ruote: "Sono poco adatti per le lezioni"

Potenza, arrivati i primi banchi con le ruote: "Sono poco adatti per le lezioni"

 
Batlavori pubblici
Trani, ampliamento cimitero: attesa per i finanziamenti

Trani, ampliamento cimitero: attesa per i finanziamenti

 

i più letti

Covid, un altro decesso e nuovo record contagi in Puglia: +212 positivi, 95 nel Foggiano, 71 nel Barese

Covid, 1 altro decesso e record contagi in Puglia: +212 positivi, 95 nel Foggiano, 71 nel Barese

Bari, rivolta sulla nave di migranti: oltre 50 positivi a bordo. Le autorità: no allo sbarco degli altri 350E a Brindisi fuggono 40 minorenni

Bari rivolta sulla nave di migranti, oltre 50 positivi a bordo. Le autorità: no a sbarco altri 350
E a Brindisi fuggono 40 minorenni

Foggia, 4 tamponi per il ricovero: muore operatore 118

Foggia, 4 tamponi per il ricovero: muore operatore 118

Peschici, trovato in nottata cadavere di Michele Mastromatteo: era scomparso 15 giorni fa

Peschici, trovato in nottata cadavere di Michele Mastromatteo: era scomparso 15 giorni fa

Restrizioni su feste e sport, quarantena da 15 a 10 giorni: verso nuovo dpcm

Restrizioni su feste e sport, quarantena da 15 a 10 giorni: verso nuovo dpcm

ROME

Spezia become latest Serie A side hit by COVID-19

Genoa has 17 cases, Inter six

Spezia become latest Serie A side hit by COVID-19

ROME, OCT 12 - Promoted Serie A side Spezia said Monday that defender Riccardo Marchizza, who is currently part of Italy's Under-21 squad, has tested positive for COVID-19. The situation regarding the coronavirus in the Italian top flight is worrying with just five days to go to the resumption of action after the international break. Genoa is the worst-hit team with 17 cases. Inter said Sunday that English defender Ashley Young has become their sixth player to contract the coronavirus. Milan, who are scheduled to face Inter in the derby next weekend, have Matteo Gabbia and Leo Duarte in quarantine, although Zlatan Ibrahimovic has returned to training after recovering from the virus. Verona and Napoli both have two cases, while Atalanta have one. Italy's Under-21 European championship qualifier against Iceland was postponed last week after four members of the Italian squad tested positive. Photo: Ashley Young (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati