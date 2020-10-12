Economic blueprint forecasts 'coherent' - Bank of Italy

ROME, OCT 12 - The Bank of Italy said Monday that the forecasts given in the government's NADEF economic blueprint were "coherent" and "plausible" while stressing that the outlook is "highly uncertain" amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The central bank told a parliamentary hearing on the blueprint that its July forecast of a 9.5% drop in Italy's GDP this year "remains valid". But it added that there is a "significant risk" that the pandemic will "continue to affect household and business confidence or that global demand remains weak". The Bank of Italy said the Recovery Fund resources must be used rapidly, with targetted interventions free of waste, if they are to be effective. The parliamentary budget office (UPB), meanwhile, said it approved of the forecasts in the NADEF for 2020 and 2021. The office said it was still looking at the figures for 2022 and 2023, saying the forecasts for those years "appear optimistic". The UPB added that there would be "non negligible" effects on the economy if new restrictions were needed to combat the coronavirus. (ANSA).