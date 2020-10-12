Soccer: Wasteful Italy stay top of group with Poland draw
ROME
12 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 12 - Italy remain top of their Nations League group despite missing several good chances in a goalless draw in Poland on Sunday. The Azzurri have five points from three games, one more than Poland and the Netherlands, ahead of Wednesday's crunch clash against the Dutch in Bergamo. "The result isn't a reflection of our efforts, but we're happy with our performance," said Italy coach Roberto Mancini. "We had a number of chances and were limited slightly by the poor condition of the pitch. "The pitch isn't an excuse, but we did make mistakes as a result of it. "We were constantly on the attack and had opportunities, but we weren't able to find the net. It happens. "We should have been two or three goals up at the break, but let's be patient". (ANSA).
