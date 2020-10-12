CTS panel recommends cutting quarantine to 10 days

ROME, OCT 12 - The CTS panel of experts advising the government on its response to COVID-19 has recommended bringing the quarantine period down from 14 to 10 days. The interior ministry, meanwhile, has clarified that a new decree making it obligatory to wear facemasks outside does not apply to people who are jogging but it does apply to those out for a stroll. There had been confusion about what was meant in the decree when it said people doing sporting activities were exempt. The government is working on legislation to apply the CTS recommendation on quarantine and on new restrictions aimed at slowing the recent upswing on coronavirus contagion, sources said. The aim is to avoid having to impose a new lockdown or other measures that would seriously damage the economy, according to the sources. (ANSA).