Lunedì 12 Ottobre 2020 | 11:58

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Soccer: Wasteful Italy stay top of group with Poland draw

Soccer: Wasteful Italy stay top of group with Poland draw

 
ROME
CTS panel recommends cutting quarantine to 10 days

CTS panel recommends cutting quarantine to 10 days

 
ROME
COVID epidemic accelerating in Italy - ISS monitoring report

COVID epidemic accelerating in Italy - ISS monitoring report

 
ROME
Over 5,000 new COVID-19 cases in Italy

Over 5,000 new COVID-19 cases in Italy

 
ROME
Police chief tells COVID deniers to wear facemasks at demos

Police chief tells COVID deniers to wear facemasks at demos

 
ROME
COVID-19: anesthetists warn of ICUs being overwhelmed (3)

COVID-19: anesthetists warn of ICUs being overwhelmed (3)

 
ROME
Four Italian regions on Switzerland's COVID red list

Four Italian regions on Switzerland's COVID red list

 
ROME
Soccer: Iceland-Italy Under-21 match postponed

Soccer: Iceland-Italy Under-21 match postponed

 
ROME
Two hostages released in Mali are back in Italy

Two hostages released in Mali are back in Italy

 
Rome
40,000 Italian businesses 'at risk of usury' - Confcommercio

40,000 Italian businesses 'at risk of usury' - Confcommercio

 
ROME

Palamara struck off as magistrate

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Bari, Auteri vede miglioramento: «Prestazione tosta, non perfetta»

Bari, Auteri vede miglioramento: «Prestazione tosta, non perfetta»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariAgricoltura
Scende a 35 centesimi il prezzo del latte, allevatori pugliesi stremati

Scende a 35 centesimi il prezzo del latte, allevatori pugliesi stremati

 
TarantoLa visita
Conte a Taranto inaugura cantiere nuovo ospedale e corso di Laurea in Medicina

Taranto, Conte inaugura cantiere nuovo ospedale e corso Laurea in Medicina VD

 
FoggiaNel Foggiano
Fallito assalto a furgone carico di sigarette tra Manfredonia e Zapponeta

Fallito assalto a furgone carico di sigarette tra Manfredonia e Zapponeta

 
LecceNel Salento
Leuca, sbarco di 24 migranti dall'Iraq: uno è positivo al Coronavirus

Leuca, sbarco di 24 migranti dall'Iraq: uno è positivo al Coronavirus

 
BrindisiAl quartiere Paradiso
Brindisi, gli sparano fuori dalla pizzeria dove lavora: grave 23enne

Brindisi, gli sparano vicino alla pizzeria dove lavora: grave 23enne

 
PotenzaScuola e covid
Potenza, arrivati i primi banchi con le ruote: "Sono poco adatti per le lezioni"

Potenza, arrivati i primi banchi con le ruote: "Sono poco adatti per le lezioni"

 
Batlavori pubblici
Trani, ampliamento cimitero: attesa per i finanziamenti

Trani, ampliamento cimitero: attesa per i finanziamenti

 
MateraLa storia
Scanzano Jonico, Lorenzo ha vinto: finalmente avrà un docente di sostegno

Scanzano Jonico, Lorenzo ha vinto: finalmente avrà un docente di sostegno

 

i più letti

Covid, un altro decesso e nuovo record contagi in Puglia: +212 positivi, 95 nel Foggiano, 71 nel Barese

Covid, 1 altro decesso e record contagi in Puglia: +212 positivi, 95 nel Foggiano, 71 nel Barese

Bari, rivolta sulla nave di migranti: oltre 50 positivi a bordo. Le autorità: no allo sbarco degli altri 350E a Brindisi fuggono 40 minorenni

Bari rivolta sulla nave di migranti, oltre 50 positivi a bordo. Le autorità: no a sbarco altri 350
E a Brindisi fuggono 40 minorenni

Foggia, 4 tamponi per il ricovero: muore operatore 118

Foggia, 4 tamponi per il ricovero: muore operatore 118

Peschici, trovato in nottata cadavere di Michele Mastromatteo: era scomparso 15 giorni fa

Peschici, trovato in nottata cadavere di Michele Mastromatteo: era scomparso 15 giorni fa

Bari, in corsia con mascherina e poi fanno festa in senza regole: sotto accusa 12 medici e 8 infermieri

Bari, in corsia con mascherina e poi fanno festa in reparto senza regole: sotto accusa 12 medici e 8 infermieri

ROME

CTS panel recommends cutting quarantine to 10 days

Interior ministry clarifies that joggers don't need facemasks

CTS panel recommends cutting quarantine to 10 days

ROME, OCT 12 - The CTS panel of experts advising the government on its response to COVID-19 has recommended bringing the quarantine period down from 14 to 10 days. The interior ministry, meanwhile, has clarified that a new decree making it obligatory to wear facemasks outside does not apply to people who are jogging but it does apply to those out for a stroll. There had been confusion about what was meant in the decree when it said people doing sporting activities were exempt. The government is working on legislation to apply the CTS recommendation on quarantine and on new restrictions aimed at slowing the recent upswing on coronavirus contagion, sources said. The aim is to avoid having to impose a new lockdown or other measures that would seriously damage the economy, according to the sources. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati