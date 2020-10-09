Police chief tells COVID deniers to wear facemasks at demos

Over 5,000 new COVID-19 cases in Italy
ROME
09 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 9 - Rome police have told the organizers of two demonstrations set to be held by 'COVID-19 deniers' on Saturday that they must wear facemasks and respect physical distancing rules. Around 100 people are expected to take part in a protest against the 'health dictatorship' while around 3,000 are expected at the 'march of liberation' in piazza San Giovanni. National Police Chief Franco Gabrielli wrote in a circular letter that the events must be broken up if the COVID-prevention rules are not respected. (ANSA).
