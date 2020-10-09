COVID-19: anesthetists warn of ICUs being overwhelmed (3)

ROME, OCT 9 - The head of the Italian association of hospital intensive-care anesthetists (Aaroi-Emac) said Friday that ICUs in many parts of the country risk being overwhelmed soon. "If the pattern of cases of SarsCov2 infection continue at the same pace, without any further containment measures, we estimate that the ICUs in the centre and the south, especially in Lazio and Campania, could be under stress in terms of the number of spaces available in less than a month," said Aaroi-Emac President Alessandro Vergallo. (ANSA).