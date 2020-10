Four Italian regions on Switzerland's COVID red list

ROME, OCT 9 - Four Italian regions are now on Switzerland's COVID-19 red list after the authorities in Bern added Campania, Sardinia and Veneto to it. Liguria was already on the list of areas the Swiss authorities consider being of high risk of coronavirus contagion. The list currently features 61 countries and 28 regions. People returning to Switzerland from these places must go into quarantine. (ANSA).