Soccer: Iceland-Italy Under-21 match postponed

ROME, OCT 9 - The Italian Soccer Federation said Friday that the Iceland-Italy European championships qualifier that was set to take place later in the day in Reykjavik has been postponed after four players and a member of the team staff tested positive for COVID-19. Two of the players tested positive at the Azzurrini's training camp earlier in the week and two more plus a team member tested positive after arriving in Iceland. AC Milan said defender Matteo Gabbia was one of the players to have contracted the coronavirus. He is the third AC Milan player who is positive for COVID-19 at the moment after Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Brazilian Duarte (ANSA).