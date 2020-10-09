40,000 Italian businesses 'at risk of usury' - Confcommercio

Soccer: Iceland-Italy Under-21 match postponed
Rome
09 Ottobre 2020
Rome, October 9 - Some 40,000 businesses in Italy are at risk of usury, research by the retail association Confcommercio said Friday. It noted that businesses operating in southern Italy and in the hotel and restaurant sector were especially vulnerable to criminal activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The research was conducted on perceptions. The association called for more tax breaks, bank loans, and compensation to help the businesses get through this period. (ANSA).
