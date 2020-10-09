Palamara struck off as magistrate
ROME
09 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 9 - The judiciary's self-governing body, the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM), on Friday struck off former magistrates union ANM chief Luca Palamara from the profession amid a Perugia probe into alleged corruption and cronyism. Palamara is accused of breaching his duties as a magistrate by placing his functions at the disposal of a friend, businessman Fabrizio Centofanti, in exchange for gifts and holidays. The case has roiled Italy's judiciary as it has opened the lid on a web of alleged cronyism which has led to calls for a root-and-branch reform, extending to the CSM itself. Also involved is former sports minister Luca Lotti, who has suspended himself from his centre-left Democratic Party (PD) in the wake of the publication of wiretaps. In other wiretaps, Palamara allegedly boasted of his ability to influence the appointment of prosecutors to key positions. Palamara is the first former CSM councillor and the first former ANM head to be struck off as a magistrate. (ANSA).
