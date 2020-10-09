Venerdì 09 Ottobre 2020 | 14:42

ROME

Palamara struck off as magistrate

 
ROME
New COVID lockdown not in pipeline says Boccia

ROME
Industrial production up 7.7% in August on July - ISTAT

ROME
Rome-based World Food Programme wins Nobel Peace Prize

ROME
Limits on inter-regional movement can't be ruled out -Boccia

ROME
Euronext to buy Italian bourse from LSE for 4.325 bn

ROME
Two Italian hostages released in Mali

ROME
COVID: Mini-lockdown for 14 days in Latina

MILAN
Six boar romp into central Milan

ROME
COVID: daily rise up again, 4,458, and 22 dead

MATERA
Man kills uncle's killer

Bari, Auteri: «Prestazione autorevole. pause figlie della stanchezza»

Foggia
Foggia, reagì a rapina in bar-tabaccheria: muore 38enne dopo 23 giorni di agonia

Bari
Gravina, riaprono scuole dopo chiusura per Covid

Potenza
Coronavirus, in Basilicata altri 36 positivi su 926 tamponi: 13 sono residenti a Matera

Bat
Bisceglie, rintracciato nella stazione 30enne di Salerno con problemi psichici

Lecce
Tarisano, tenta di speronare l'auto della ex dopo averla minacciata con motosega

Taranto
Coronavirus Taranto, tra i 17 positivi anche un bimbo di 2 anni e due studenti

Sport
Giro d'Italia, 6° tappa a Matera: magnifica volata di Démare. Almeida resta in rosa

Brindisi
Francavilla F.na, maltratta la moglie e la manda in ospedale: arrestato

ROME

Former head of magistrates union at centre of cronyism.case

ROME, OCT 9 - The judiciary's self-governing body, the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM), on Friday struck off former magistrates union ANM chief Luca Palamara from the profession amid a Perugia probe into alleged corruption and cronyism. Palamara is accused of breaching his duties as a magistrate by placing his functions at the disposal of a friend, businessman Fabrizio Centofanti, in exchange for gifts and holidays. The case has roiled Italy's judiciary as it has opened the lid on a web of alleged cronyism which has led to calls for a root-and-branch reform, extending to the CSM itself. Also involved is former sports minister Luca Lotti, who has suspended himself from his centre-left Democratic Party (PD) in the wake of the publication of wiretaps. In other wiretaps, Palamara allegedly boasted of his ability to influence the appointment of prosecutors to key positions. Palamara is the first former CSM councillor and the first former ANM head to be struck off as a magistrate. (ANSA).

