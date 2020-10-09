New COVID lockdown not in pipeline says Boccia

Venerdì 09 Ottobre 2020 | 14:42

ROME

ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
MILAN
ROME
MATERA
Foggiala tragedia
Foggia, reagì a rapina in bar-tabaccheria: muore 38enne dopo 22 giorni di agonia

 
BariEmergenza contagi
Potenzadati regionali
BatControlli polizia ferroviaria
Leccestalking
TarantoIl virus
SportCiclismo
Brindisinel Brindisino
ROME

Minister had said nothing could be ruled out in COVID fight

ROME, OCT 9 - Regional Affairs Minister Francesco Boccia said Friday that the government is not considering new lockdown measures after the sharp increase in new COVID-19 cases registered in Italy in recent days. Earlier on Friday Boccia had said nothing could be ruled out when asked about the possible restrictions on travel between Italian regions. "Not ruling out interventions in the case of increased contagions does not mean closing things down, it means being ready for every intervention," Boccia said. "Let's avoid generating concern. "The absolute priority for the government and the regions is defending jobs and schools". Italy registered over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. Emilia-Romagna Governor Stefano Bonaccini, the head of the conference of Italian regional governments, said that "if the contagions increase and we find ourselves in a more worrying situation, it will be necessary to be ready for eventual greater restrictions". Bonaccini said there was no danger of a clash between the regions and central government over the response on the coronavirus. "We will all be responsible," he said. "I don't see any other path but that of working together". Walter Ricciardi, a member of the World Health Organization (WHO) executive and a consultant to Health Minister Roberto Speranza, told Sky TG24 that the risk of a second wave of COVID-19 had been underestimated. "The number of (new) cases has doubled every month since June," he said. "We had 200 (new) cases (a day), then 800, then 1,600 and now we have over 4,000 cases. "So we risk having over 8,000 cases a day in a month and 16,000 a day in two months, when the influenza will arrive". He also said that he thinks Italy can reduce its COVID-19 quarantine period from two weeks to 10 days. (ANSA).

