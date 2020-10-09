Industrial production up 7.7% in August on July - ISTAT
ROME
09 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 9 - ISTAT said Friday that Italian industrial production increased by 7.7% in August with respect to July. The national statistics agency added that its industrial output index was down 0.3% compared to August 2019. "The change of the average of the last three months with respect to the previous three months was +34.6%," ISTAT said. (ANSA).
