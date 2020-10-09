Venerdì 09 Ottobre 2020 | 13:11

ROME
Industrial production up 7.7% in August on July - ISTAT

ROME
Rome-based World Food Programme wins Nobel Peace Prize

ROME
Limits on inter-regional movement can't be ruled out -Boccia

ROME
Euronext to buy Italian bourse from LSE for 4.325 bn

ROME
Two Italian hostages released in Mali

ROME
COVID: Mini-lockdown for 14 days in Latina

MILAN
Six boar romp into central Milan

ROME
COVID: daily rise up again, 4,458, and 22 dead

MATERA
Man kills uncle's killer

ROME
Di Maio to visit Moscow October 14 (2)

VATICAN CITY
Stop merchants speculating on humanity pope-Moneyval

Bari, Auteri: «Prestazione autorevole. pause figlie della stanchezza»

Potenzadati regionali
Coronavirus, in Basilicata altri 36 positivi su 926 tamponi: 13 sono residenti a Matera

Coronavirus, in Basilicata altri 36 positivi su 926 tamponi: 13 sono residenti a Matera

 
Barilo sbarco
Bari, secondo gruppo migranti lascia nave Rhapsody verso centri di rimpatrio

BatControlli polizia ferroviaria
Bisceglie, rintracciato nella stazione 30enne di Salerno con problemi psichici

Leccestalking
Tarisano, tenta di speronare l'auto della ex dopo averla minacciata con motosega

Foggiapericolo contagio
Peschici, sindaco positivo al Covid: «Sto bene e sto in quarantena»

Foggia, 3 medici di Ginecologia del Riuniti positivi al Covid
TarantoIl virus
Coronavirus Taranto, tra i 17 positivi anche un bimbo di 2 anni e due studenti

SportCiclismo
Giro d'Italia, 6° tappa a Matera: magnifica volata di Démare. Almeida resta in rosa

Brindisinel Brindisino
Francavilla F.na, maltratta la moglie e la manda in ospedale: arrestato

Coronavirus, in Puglia 248 contagi su 4754 test: boom nel Barese, 175 casi

Gravina, 4 ragazzi positivi ma chiuse tutte le scuole: precauzione Asl per tracciare i contatti

Bari, in arrivo nave con oltre 800 migranti dalla Sicilia

I 20 paesi più belli d'Italia 2020, nella classifica Ceglie Messapica e Irsina

Coronavirus Puglia, contagi nelle scuole: classi in isolamento a Molfetta e Noicattaro

ROME

Industrial production up 7.7% in August on July - ISTAT

Statistics agency reports 0.3% drop in year-on-year terms

ROME, OCT 9 - ISTAT said Friday that Italian industrial production increased by 7.7% in August with respect to July. The national statistics agency added that its industrial output index was down 0.3% compared to August 2019. "The change of the average of the last three months with respect to the previous three months was +34.6%," ISTAT said. (ANSA).

