Rome-based World Food Programme wins Nobel Peace Prize

ROME
09 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 9 - The World Food Programme (WFP) was named the winner of the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday. The Nobel Committee said the WFP, one of three Rome-based UN food agencies along with the FAO and IFAD, had won the award "for its efforts to combat hunger, for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict. "The World Food Programme is the world's largest humanitarian organisation addressing hunger and promoting food security," the committee said. "In 2019, the WFP provided assistance to close to 100 million people in 88 countries who are victims of acute food insecurity and hunger... "The work of the World Food Programme to the benefit of humankind is an endeavour that all the nations of the world should be able to endorse and support". (ANSA).
