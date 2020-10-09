Limits on inter-regional movement can't be ruled out -Boccia

ROME, OCT 9 - Regional Affairs Minister Francesco Boccia said Friday that a return of restrictions on movements between Italian regions cannot be ruled out after the sharp increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases recorded over the last few days. Italy registered over 4,000 new cases on Thursday. "Limitations on movement between regions cannot be ruled out," Boccia told Radio Capital. "Nothing can be ruled out at the moment. "We must defend everyone's health and jobs at all costs. "Movement between regions must be safeguarded, but the situation must be monitored day by day. "As soon as a warning light comes on, it is necessary to intervene". Emilia-Romagna Governor Stefano Bonaccini, the head of the conference of Italian regional governments, said that "if the contagions increase and we find ourselves in a more worrying situation, it will be necessary to be ready for eventual greater restrictions". Bonaccini said there was no danger of a clash between the regions and central government over the response on the coronavirus. "We will all be responsible," he said. "I don't see any other path but that of working together". Walter Ricciardi, a member of the World Health Organization (WHO) executive and a consultant to Health Minister Roberto Speranza, told Sky TG24 that the risk of a second wave of COVID-19 had been underestimated. "The number of (new) cases has doubled every month since June," he said. "We had 200 (new) cases (a day), then 800, then 1,600 and now we have over 4,000 cases. "So we risk having over 8,000 cases a day in a month and 16,000 a day in two months, when the influenza will arrive". He also said that he thinks Italy can reduce its COVID-19 quarantine period from two weeks to 10 days. (ANSA).