Two Italian hostages released in Mali

ROME, OCT 9 - Two Italian hostages, Father Pier Luigi Maccalli and Nicola Chiacchio, have been released in Mali, officials have confirmed. The pair were moved to Mali after being taken hostage by Islamist extremists in Niger. Maccalli, a priest with the Crema dioceses, was kidnapped in September 2018 while on a mission some 150km from Niamey. Chiacchio went missing several years ago while travelling in the area. Mali authorities announced the release of the hostages after freeing around 100 jihadis last weekend. The pair are set to be questioned by prosecutors in Rome on Friday. (ANSA).