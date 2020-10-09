Euronext to buy Italian bourse from LSE for 4.325 bn
ROME
09 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 9 - Euronext said Friday that it has reached an agreement with the London Stock Exchange to buy the Italian bourse for 4.325 billion euros. In a statement, Euronext said the operation was being conducted with "support from Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and Intesa Sanpaolo as strategic investors, with long-term commitment to support the growth of the Borsa Italiana Group, to attract SMEs to the capital markets and to support Euronext's growth ambitions". It added that the deal would lead to the "creation of the leading player in European capital markets infrastructure, strengthening Euronext's leadership in European cash equities, while adding significant capabilities in fixed income trading and increasing post trade activities with a fully-owned, multi-asset clearing house and a scale CSD" (ANSA).
