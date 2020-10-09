Venerdì 09 Ottobre 2020 | 11:36

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Euronext to buy Italian bourse from LSE for 4.325 bn

Euronext to buy Italian bourse from LSE for 4.325 bn

 
ROME
Two Italian hostages released in Mali

Two Italian hostages released in Mali

 
ROME
COVID: Mini-lockdown for 14 days in Latina

COVID: Mini-lockdown for 14 days in Latina

 
MILAN
Six boar romp into central Milan

Six boar romp into central Milan

 
ROME
COVID: daily rise up again, 4,458, and 22 dead

COVID: daily rise up again, 4,458, and 22 dead

 
MATERA
Man kills uncle's killer

Man kills uncle's killer

 
ROME
Di Maio to visit Moscow October 14 (2)

Di Maio to visit Moscow October 14 (2)

 
VATICAN CITY
Stop merchants speculating on humanity pope-Moneyval

Stop merchants speculating on humanity pope-Moneyval

 
NEW YORK
Sotheby's to auction Botticelli tax-free

Sotheby's to auction Botticelli tax-free

 
ROME
Swimmer Di Giorgio fails doping test

Swimmer Di Giorgio fails doping test

 
ROME
COVID-19 cases to climb even higher says Speranza

COVID-19 cases to climb even higher says Speranza

 

Il Biancorosso

Le dichiarazioni
Bari, Auteri: «Prestazione autorevole. pause figlie della stanchezza»

Bari, Auteri: «Prestazione autorevole. pause figlie della stanchezza»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Foggiapericolo contagio
Peschici, sindaco positivo al Covid: «Sto bene e sto in quarantena»

Foggia, 3 medici di Ginecologia del Riuniti positivi al Covid
Peschici, sindaco in quarantena

 
HomeIstruzione
Università di Bari, riammodernato il laboratorio di chimica

Università di Bari, riammodernato il laboratorio di chimica

 
PotenzaEventi
Giornate del Fai, in Basilicata 54 aperture nel weekend

Giornate del Fai, in Basilicata 54 aperture nel weekend

 
TarantoIl virus
Coronavirus Taranto, tra i 17 positivi anche un bimbo di 2 anni e due studenti

Coronavirus Taranto, tra i 17 positivi anche un bimbo di 2 anni e due studenti

 
SportCiclismo
Giro d'Italia, 6° tappa a Matera: magnifica volata di Démare. Almeida resta in rosa

Giro d'Italia, 6° tappa a Matera: magnifica volata di Démare. Almeida resta in rosa

 
BatIl caso
Andria, beccati trafficanti droga del gruppo Notarpietro: 8 ordini di carcerazione

Andria, beccati trafficanti di droga del gruppo Notarpietro: 8 ordini di carcerazione

 
LecceIl caso
Duplice omicidio Lecce, il 21enne reo confesso: «Una delusione amorosa ha contribuito alla mia rabbia»

Duplice omicidio Lecce, De Marco: «Una delusione amorosa ha contribuito alla mia rabbia»

 
Brindisinel Brindisino
Francavilla F.na, maltratta la moglie e la manda in ospedale: arrestato

Francavilla F.na, maltratta la moglie e la manda in ospedale: arrestato

 

i più letti

Coronavirus, in Puglia 248 contagi su 4754 test: boom nel Barese, 175 casi

Covid, picco in Puglia: 248 contagi. Boom nel Barese, 175 casi tra scuole, Rsa e stranieri. Taranto, positivo bimbo 2 anni. Presto tamponi rapidi anche in carcere

Gravina, 4 ragazzi positivi ma chiuse tutte le scuole: precauzione Asl per tracciare i contatti

Gravina, 4 ragazzi positivi, chiuse tutte le scuole: precauzione Asl. Bari, genitore contagiato: classe in quarantena

Bari, in arrivo nave con oltre 800 migranti dalla Sicilia

Bari, in arrivo nave con 800 migranti: saranno ricollocati. Decaro: «Non andranno al Cara»

I 20 paesi più belli d'Italia 2020, nella classifica Ceglie Messapica e Irsina

I 20 paesi più belli d'Italia 2020, nella classifica Ceglie Messapica e Irsina

Coronavirus Puglia, contagi nelle scuole: classi in isolamento a Molfetta e Noicattaro

Coronavirus Puglia, contagi nelle scuole: classi in isolamento a Molfetta e Noicattaro

ROME

Euronext to buy Italian bourse from LSE for 4.325 bn

Deal creates 'leading player in European capital markets'

Euronext to buy Italian bourse from LSE for 4.325 bn

ROME, OCT 9 - Euronext said Friday that it has reached an agreement with the London Stock Exchange to buy the Italian bourse for 4.325 billion euros. In a statement, Euronext said the operation was being conducted with "support from Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and Intesa Sanpaolo as strategic investors, with long-term commitment to support the growth of the Borsa Italiana Group, to attract SMEs to the capital markets and to support Euronext's growth ambitions". It added that the deal would lead to the "creation of the leading player in European capital markets infrastructure, strengthening Euronext's leadership in European cash equities, while adding significant capabilities in fixed income trading and increasing post trade activities with a fully-owned, multi-asset clearing house and a scale CSD" (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati