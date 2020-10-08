Giovedì 08 Ottobre 2020 | 18:44

COVID: Mini-lockdown for 14 days in Latina

Six boar romp into central Milan

COVID: daily rise up again, 4,458, and 22 dead

Man kills uncle's killer

Di Maio to visit Moscow October 14 (2)

Stop merchants speculating on humanity pope-Moneyval

Sotheby's to auction Botticelli tax-free

Swimmer Di Giorgio fails doping test

COVID-19 cases to climb even higher says Speranza

Order to capture 'dangerous' bear remains suspended (6)

Leonardo didn't paint Battle of Anghiari in Florence

Bari, Decaro: «505 i positivi, oggi altri 75. Se situazione peggiora saremo tutti colpevoli»

Coronavirus Taranto, tra i 17 positivi anche un bimbo di 2 anni e due studenti

Giro d'Italia, 6° tappa a Matera: magnifica volata di Démare. Almeida resta in rosa

Andria, beccati trafficanti droga del gruppo Notarpietro: 8 ordini di carcerazione

Coronavirus, 71enne campano muore: contagio dopo pellegrinaggio a S.Giovanni Rotondo

Rapolla, pregiudicato 51enne ucciso in pieno centro: si indaga

Duplice omicidio Lecce, il 21enne reo confesso: «Una delusione amorosa ha contribuito alla mia rabbia»

Francavilla F.na, maltratta la moglie e la manda in ospedale: arrestato

ROME, OCT 8 - Lazio Governor Nicola Zingaretti on Thursday ordered a 14-day mini-lockdown after a COVID spike in the province of Latina south of Rome. The measures go into force from midnight. They include: limiting the number of people at parties and religious ceremonies to 20; capping restaurant guests at four per table; and closing pubs, bars and restaurants at midnight. Gatherings outside schools and public offices have been banned and visits to hospital and care home patients also stopped. Admissions to gyms and dance schools will be staggered. People are being urged to work remotely as much as possible. (ANSA).

