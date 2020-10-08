COVID: Mini-lockdown for 14 days in Latina
ROME
08 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 8 - Lazio Governor Nicola Zingaretti on Thursday ordered a 14-day mini-lockdown after a COVID spike in the province of Latina south of Rome. The measures go into force from midnight. They include: limiting the number of people at parties and religious ceremonies to 20; capping restaurant guests at four per table; and closing pubs, bars and restaurants at midnight. Gatherings outside schools and public offices have been banned and visits to hospital and care home patients also stopped. Admissions to gyms and dance schools will be staggered. People are being urged to work remotely as much as possible. (ANSA).
