Six boar romp into central Milan

08 Ottobre 2020
MILAN, OCT 8 - A herd of six boar romped into the central Milanese Navigli area on Thursday. Two of them were caught with tranquilizer darts and one put down after "behaving aggressively" in a condominium, rangers said. Three of the animals got away and were presumed to have returned to the countryside on the edges of the Lombardy metropolis. Coldiretti farm group said "two million boar are rampaging, out of control, through the countryside and in cities too". (ANSA).
