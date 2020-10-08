COVID: daily rise up again, 4,458, and 22 dead

COVID: Mini-lockdown for 14 days in Latina
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, in Puglia 196 nuovi casi su 4822 test: 80 nel Foggiano, 68 a Bari. 17 positivi in staff clinica Mater Dei
ROME
08 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 8 - Thursday saw a fresh increase in the daily tally of new COVID cades in Italy, up 4,458 with 22 dead, the health ministry said. This compared to 3,678 new cases Wednesday, and 31 dead. The latest case rise marks a new post-April high. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su