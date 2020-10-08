Man kills uncle's killer

MATERA, OCT 8 - A 36-year-old with a criminal record was arrested near Potenza Thursday after murdering the man convicted of killing his uncle in 2003. The man killed Pasquale Grosso, 51, who murdered his uncle Pasquale Acucella on July 28 2003. Thursday's murder took place near the spot where Acucella was murdered, in the town of Rapolla. The alleged murderer was not immediately named. (ANSA).