Swimmer Di Giorgio fails doping test

ROME, OCT 8 - Italian swimmer Alex Di Giorgio failed a doping test carried out by the Italian anti-doping agency NADO Italia in Livigno on September 13, sources said Thursday. The banned substance detected is ostarine (enobosarm or or MK-2866), a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) that builds muscle, boosts strength and stamina in a steroid-like effect. Di Giorgio has been suspended and risks a four-year ban. He has professed his innocence. Di Giorgio, 30, competed in the 4 ž 200 metre freestyle relay event at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics. (ANSA).