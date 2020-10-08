Giovedì 08 Ottobre 2020 | 15:41

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Swimmer Di Giorgio fails doping test

Swimmer Di Giorgio fails doping test

 
ROME
COVID-19 cases to climb even higher says Speranza

COVID-19 cases to climb even higher says Speranza

 
ROME
Order to capture 'dangerous' bear remains suspended (6)

Order to capture 'dangerous' bear remains suspended (6)

 
FLORENCE
Leonardo didn't paint Battle of Anghiari in Florence

Leonardo didn't paint Battle of Anghiari in Florence

 
ROME
Dialogue with regions our strong point says Conte

Dialogue with regions our strong point says Conte

 
ROME
Cancer cases rise in Italy in 2020, only among women

Cancer cases rise in Italy in 2020, only among women

 
ROME
Golf: Francesco Molinari returning to action after 210 days

Golf: Francesco Molinari returning to action after 210 days

 
ROME
Stop dithering on 'eco transition' says Conte

Stop dithering on 'eco transition' says Conte

 
NAPLES
Video of teacher slapping pupil goes viral

Video of teacher slapping pupil goes viral

 
ROME
Mattarella awards posthumous honour to fatal-beating victim

Mattarella awards posthumous honour to fatal-beating victim

 
NAPLES
Woman, 26, dies as car swept away by river water

Woman, 26, dies as car swept away by river water

 

Il Biancorosso

Le dichiarazioni
Bari, Auteri: «Prestazione autorevole. pause figlie della stanchezza»

Bari, Auteri: «Prestazione autorevole. pause figlie della stanchezza»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariIl virus
Coronavirus Puglia, contagi nelle scuole: classi in isolamento a Molfetta e Noicattaro

Coronavirus Puglia, contagi nelle scuole: classi in isolamento a Molfetta e Noicattaro

 
Foggiail caso
Coronavirus, 71enne campano muore: contagio dopo pellegrinaggio a S.Giovanni Rotondo

Coronavirus, 71enne campano muore: contagio dopo pellegrinaggio a S.Giovanni Rotondo

 
MateraContagi
Matera, dipendente positivo in Comune: sanificazione e attività sospese

Matera, dipendente positivo in Comune: sanificazione e attività sospese

 
PotenzaNel Potentino
Rapolla, pregiudicato 51enne ucciso in pieno centro: si indaga

Rapolla, pregiudicato 51enne ucciso in pieno centro: si indaga

 
LecceIl caso
Duplice omicidio Lecce, il 21enne reo confesso: «Una delusione amorosa ha contribuito alla mia rabbia»

Duplice omicidio Lecce, De Marco: «Una delusione amorosa ha contribuito alla mia rabbia»

 
Brindisinel Brindisino
Francavilla F.na, maltratta la moglie e la manda in ospedale: arrestato

Francavilla F.na, maltratta la moglie e la manda in ospedale: arrestato

 
BatGenerosità
Barletta, record di bontà per zia Maria: dona sangue all'Avis per 300 volte

Barletta, record di bontà per zia Maria: dona sangue all'Avis per 300 volte

 
TarantoIl caso
Taranto, la furia degli ambientalisti: «Norma covid contrasta con Windy Day»

Taranto, la furia degli ambientalisti: «Norma covid contrasta con Windy Day»

 

i più letti

Bari, in arrivo nave con oltre 800 migranti dalla Sicilia

Bari, in arrivo nave con 800 migranti: saranno ricollocati. Decaro: «Non andranno al Cara»

Bari, incidente frontale sulla SS96: auto prende fuoco, morti carbonizzati 17enne e 20enne

Bari, scontro frontale sulla SS96: morti carbonizzati 17enne e 20enne

Coronavirus, in Puglia 196 nuovi casi su 4822 test: 80 nel Foggiano, 68 a Bari

Coronavirus, in Puglia 196 nuovi casi su 4822 test: 80 nel Foggiano, 68 a Bari. 17 positivi in staff clinica Mater Dei

Grottaglie, coppia di sposi positivi al Covid 19: alle nozze 100 invitati

Grottaglie, coppia di sposi positivi al Covid 19: alle nozze 100 invitati

Coronavirus Bari, 17 medici e infermieri positivi in clinica Mater Dei

Coronavirus Bari, 17 medici e infermieri positivi in clinica Mater Dei

ROME

Swimmer Di Giorgio fails doping test

Tests positive for stamina-boosting substance

Swimmer Di Giorgio fails doping test

ROME, OCT 8 - Italian swimmer Alex Di Giorgio failed a doping test carried out by the Italian anti-doping agency NADO Italia in Livigno on September 13, sources said Thursday. The banned substance detected is ostarine (enobosarm or or MK-2866), a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) that builds muscle, boosts strength and stamina in a steroid-like effect. Di Giorgio has been suspended and risks a four-year ban. He has professed his innocence. Di Giorgio, 30, competed in the 4 ž 200 metre freestyle relay event at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati