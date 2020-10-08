Order to capture 'dangerous' bear remains suspended (6)

ROME, OCT 8 - The TAR administrative court in Trento on Thursday upheld a petition by the ENPA animal-rights association for an order by the provincial government to capture a bear considered dangerous to be suspended pending a final ruling. The animal, a 14-year-old female with cubs that has been named JJ4, injured two hunters, a father and a son, on Monte Peller, in the Non Valley, in June. Thursday's decision confirms a previous ruling of a few weeks ago. The court is set to examine the case proper on October 22. A previous order to eliminate the bear, which has also been nicknamed Gaia, was overturned by the TAR in July. The case follows that of another allegedly dangerous bear, M49, which is now in a cage after twice escaping from its enclosed area at a wildlife park in the province of Trento. That bear, which is also nicknamed Papillon, was captured for the first time last year after killing livestock. Environment Minister Sergio Costa has expressed dismay that Papillon is in captivity. Province of Trento President Maurizio Fugatti.a member of the rightwing League party, has said there are between 82 and 93 bears in the province, not including cubs, and has argued that this is too many for co-existence with the people living in the area. (ANSA).