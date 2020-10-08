COVID-19 cases to climb even higher says Speranza

ROME, OCT 8 - Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Italy's COVID-19 contagion figures are set to go up even higher. Wednesday saw a surge in new COVID cases in Italy with the number rising above 3,000 for the first time in months. There were 3,678 more cases in 24 hours, about 1,000 more than Tuesday, the health ministry said. It was the sharpest rise since mid-April, the ministry said. The number of new victims also rose, to 31 Wednesday from 28 Tuesday. "We don't have the (high) numbers of other European countries, but our numbers have been growing for nine weeks and they will grow further," Speranza said at the EY Capri Digital Summit 'A New Brave World'. "That is what we expect, in line with what is happening at the European level. "We need the measures that have been adopted, starting with the use of facemasks, washing hands and avoid gatherings, to be respected in a very, very, very, very scrupulous way". (ANSA).