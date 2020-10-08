Dialogue with regions our strong point says Conte

ROME, OCT 8 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Thursday "the dialogue with the regions is our strong point" in dealing with the COVID emergency. He said that family doctors would shortly get five million fast COVID tests. Working with Italian regional governments is fundamental to Italy's COVID response, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Thursday. The minister downplayed reports of policy disagreements between central and regional governments. "I consider fundamental the work with the Regions, with which there is the utmost collaboration," Speranza said on the sidelines of a private healthcare signing ceremony in Rome. "The epidemic requires a united response from the institutions. "If we got the (infection) curve down in spring it was also thanks to this". Regional governments have sometimes been at odds with Rome over the pace of implementing COVID restrictions. Campania, for example, recently introduced a curfew for bars and restaurants which was rejected by the central government. Some regions also tried to come out of lockdown sooner than the rest of the country. The government on Wednesday extended a state of emergency for COVID till January 31. It also made it obligatory to wear a mask outdoors. (ANSA).