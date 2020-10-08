Golf: Francesco Molinari returning to action after 210 days

ROME, OCT 8 - Italy's Francesco Molinari is returning to action at Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas this week after a 210-day break. It will be the first time he has hit a ball in anger since The Players Championship was cancelled in March after one round because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2018 British Open champion and three-time Ryder Cup winner is the last of the sport's big names to return to action after the coronavirus lockdowns. He told the PGA Tour's website that the length of the break was determined in part by a move from London to Los Angeles. "Obviously it feels great after such a long layoff to be back. I didn't think at The Players that it will be so long to get back. I'm just very happy to be here," he said in an interview with pgatour.com. "I just decided to take some time off to work out a few things with the family. "Obviously we moved over here to California during this time, so, yeah, it's been different. "Not something I thought I would do in my career, but in a way it was nice to take a break and stay away for a bit. "I definitely feel refreshed and looking forward to being back playing golf." (ANSA).