Giovedì 08 Ottobre 2020 | 14:05

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Dialogue with regions our strong point says Conte

Dialogue with regions our strong point says Conte

 
ROME
Cancer cases rise in Italy in 2020, only among women

Cancer cases rise in Italy in 2020, only among women

 
ROME
Golf: Francesco Molinari returning to action after 210 days

Golf: Francesco Molinari returning to action after 210 days

 
ROME
Stop dithering on 'eco transition' says Conte

Stop dithering on 'eco transition' says Conte

 
NAPLES
Video of teacher slapping pupil goes viral

Video of teacher slapping pupil goes viral

 
ROME
Mattarella awards posthumous honour to fatal-beating victim

Mattarella awards posthumous honour to fatal-beating victim

 
NAPLES
Woman, 26, dies as car swept away by river water

Woman, 26, dies as car swept away by river water

 
ROME
COVID: Working with regions fundamental says Speranza

COVID: Working with regions fundamental says Speranza

 
ROME
COVID vaccine must be for everyone says Di Maio

COVID vaccine must be for everyone says Di Maio

 
ROME
Protestors take to streets to demand Zaki's release

Protestors take to streets to demand Zaki's release

 
ROME
Soccer: Mancini satisfied after Italy put six past Moldova

Soccer: Mancini satisfied after Italy put six past Moldova

 

Il Biancorosso

Le dichiarazioni
Bari, Auteri: «Prestazione autorevole. pause figlie della stanchezza»

Bari, Auteri: «Prestazione autorevole. pause figlie della stanchezza»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceL'intervista
Paride Mazzotta: «Salento trascurato, basta 'baricentrismo'»

Paride Mazzotta: «Salento trascurato, basta 'baricentrismo'»

 
MateraContagi
Coronavirus, a Matera un positivo in Procura: stop udienze

Coronavirus, a Matera un positivo in Procura: stop udienze

 
Brindisinel Brindisino
Francavilla F.na, maltratta la moglie e la manda in ospedale: arrestato

Francavilla F.na, maltratta la moglie e la manda in ospedale: arrestato

 
Barinel Barese
Molfetta, il sottano era centrale di confezionamento della droga: 2 arresti

Molfetta, il sottano era centrale di confezionamento della droga: 2 arresti

 
Foggiadalla polizia
Foggia, minacce e maltrattamenti alla moglie: arrestato uomo in flagrante

Foggia, minacce e maltrattamenti alla moglie: arrestato uomo in flagrante

 
BatGenerosità
Barletta, record di bontà per zia Maria: dona sangue all'Avis per 300 volte

Barletta, record di bontà per zia Maria: dona sangue all'Avis per 300 volte

 
PotenzaNel Potentino
Coronavirus, focolaio in rsa Marsicovetere: famiglie sporgono denuncia

Coronavirus, focolaio in rsa Marsicovetere: famiglie sporgono denuncia

 
TarantoIl caso
Taranto, la furia degli ambientalisti: «Norma covid contrasta con Windy Day»

Taranto, la furia degli ambientalisti: «Norma covid contrasta con Windy Day»

 

i più letti

Bari, in arrivo nave con oltre 800 migranti dalla Sicilia

Bari, in arrivo nave con 800 migranti: saranno ricollocati. Decaro: «Non andranno al Cara»

Bari, incidente frontale sulla SS96: auto prende fuoco, morti carbonizzati 17enne e 20enne

Bari, scontro frontale sulla SS96: morti carbonizzati 17enne e 20enne

Coronavirus, in Puglia 196 nuovi casi su 4822 test: 80 nel Foggiano, 68 a Bari

Coronavirus, in Puglia 196 nuovi casi su 4822 test: 80 nel Foggiano, 68 a Bari. 17 positivi in staff clinica Mater Dei

Grottaglie, coppia di sposi positivi al Covid 19: alle nozze 100 invitati

Grottaglie, coppia di sposi positivi al Covid 19: alle nozze 100 invitati

Coronavirus Bari, 17 medici e infermieri positivi in clinica Mater Dei

Coronavirus Bari, 17 medici e infermieri positivi in clinica Mater Dei

NAPLES

Video of teacher slapping pupil goes viral

Allegedly hit boy, 15, after refusal to wear mask

Video of teacher slapping pupil goes viral

NAPLES, OCT 8 - A video of a teacher slapping a pupil who allegedly refused to wear a face mask has gone viral in Italy. The incident happened at an artistic high school at Teggiano near Salerno. "You're in the wrong, and I'm in the wrong too," the teacher is heard to say before striking the 15-year-old boy. The teacher has not been reported but police have examined the video, judicial sources said. The slap was filmed by another student on his smartphone. The teacher pulled and shoved the pupil after slapping him, pulling his hair, according to the video. The boy did not suffer injuries. Staff and the student body condemned the teacher. Police said the man could be placed under investigation for abuse of means of correction. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati